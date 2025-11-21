ARTICLE
21 November 2025

The Fiduciary Dilemma That Refuses To Die: The Conflicted Merit Of 3(38) And 3(21)

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
Counsel Michelle Capezza shared insights with Fiduciary News about the complexities of ERISA fiduciary roles and the distinction between 3(21) advisors and 3(38) investment managers.
United States Employment and HR
Mintz ..
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mintz ..’s articles from Mintz are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Healthcare and Retail & Leisure industries
Mintz are most popular:
  • within Law Practice Management topic(s)

Of Counsel Michelle Capezza shared insights with Fiduciary News about the complexities of ERISA fiduciary roles and the distinction between 3(21) advisors and 3(38) investment managers. A 3(21) co-fiduciary advisor provides non-discretionary advice in partnership with the plan committee, who retains the responsibility to make investment decisions, while the 3(38) model delegates true discretion to a 3(38) manager, limiting the committee's responsibility to the prudent selection and oversight of that manager.

Elaborating on the nature of the 3(38) model, Michelle says, "In order to retain the boundaries of fiduciary responsibility and maintain the fiduciary protection that the hiring of a 3(38) investment manager is meant to provide, the committee members should not be actively engaged with, or influencing, the decisions of the 3(38) investment manager, nor should they provide the 3(38) investment manager with a pre-curated plan investment option menu to manage that was in effect selected by the plan sponsor and fiduciaries."

Source

Fiduciary News

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Mintz ..
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More