Senate Bill 303: California Sets Forth Protections For Bias Training

On October 1, 2025, California's Governor signed Senate Bill (SB) 303, which states that an employee's assessment, testing, admission, or acknowledgment of their own personal bias, when made in good faith and solicited or required as part of a bias mitigation training, does not, by itself, constitute unlawful discrimination. This law amends the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), which requires employers to prevent workplace discrimination, including providing specified harassment prevention training.

The stated purpose of the law is to encourage employers to conduct bias mitigation training and to affirm that conducting such training does not, by itself, constitute unlawful discrimination.

This law will take effect on January 1, 2026. For questions about SB 303, bias training, or related matters, contact a Jackson Lewis attorney for more information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.