Pregnancy Discrimination In New York: What Employees Should Know

Facing pregnancy discrimination at work can be stressful and intimidating. If you believe your employer has treated you unfairly because of pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition, you may have legal options. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, our pregnancy discrimination attorneys in New York fight for the rights of employees across the city.

What Counts as Pregnancy Discrimination?

Pregnancy discrimination happens when an employer makes decisions or takes actions that negatively affect an employee because they are pregnant. Examples include:

Denying a promotion or job opportunity after learning you're pregnant.

Forcing you to take unpaid leave instead of providing reasonable accommodations.

Making inappropriate or harassing comments about your pregnancy.

Pressuring you to resign or cut back your hours unnecessarily.

Under both federal and state laws, including the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the New York City Human Rights Law, employers cannot discriminate against pregnant workers.

Pregnant Employee Rights in New York

Employees in New York are entitled to strong workplace protections. These include:

Reasonable Accommodations: Your employer must make adjustments to your duties or schedule when medically necessary.

Protection Against Retaliation: Employers cannot punish you for asserting your rights or filing a complaint. A workplace retaliation attorney can help if this happens.

Leave Rights: Pregnant workers may be entitled to parental leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) or state law. An FMLA lawyer can explain how these protections apply.

Understanding these rights is critical to protecting your career during and after pregnancy.

Signs of Discrimination or Harassment in the Workplace

Discrimination isn't always obvious. You may notice:

Exclusion from meetings or projects you were previously part of.

Sudden changes to performance reviews after disclosing pregnancy.

Negative treatment or harassment from supervisors or coworkers.

In these situations, consulting an employment harassment attorney or maternity lawyer in New York may help you confirm whether your rights are being violated.

What to Do if You're Experiencing Discrimination at Work

If you suspect pregnancy discrimination, here are important steps to take:

Document Everything: Keep notes of discriminatory behavior, comments, or policy changes.

File an Internal Complaint: Report the issue through HR or management.

Seek Legal Guidance: A pregnancy discrimination lawyer in New York can help you understand your legal options, whether through internal resolution, filing with government agencies, or pursuing a lawsuit.

Why Choose Mizrahi Kroub LLP

Mizrahi Kroub LLP has more than 50 years of collective experience representing employees in New York. Our employment team has successfully resolved over 5,000 cases and recovered more than $1 billion for clients. When you work with us, you get:

Skilled pregnancy discrimination attorneys with experience in harassment and retaliation cases.

A firm that listens to your concerns and provides personalized attention.

A team committed to protecting your rights and fighting for fair treatment.

Talk to a New York Pregnancy Discrimination Attorney Today

No employee should have to choose between their job and their pregnancy. If you believe you've been subjected to discrimination, retaliation, or harassment, contact Mizrahi Kroub LLP today. Our experienced pregnancy discrimination lawyers in New York are ready to protect your rights and your future.

