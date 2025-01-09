Addressing Pregnancy Discrimination In Executive Roles

Are you a high-earning executive dealing with workplace discrimination because of your pregnancy? Have you been denied promotions, sidelined from key projects, or even let go after announcing your pregnancy? These situations aren't just unfair—they're illegal. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we understand the unique challenges executive women face and are here to help you stand up for your rights and protect your career.

Understanding Pregnancy Discrimination in Executive Roles

Pregnancy discrimination can happen to anyone, but executive women often face unique pressures. Whether it's being excluded from leadership decisions, passed over for promotions, or even pushed out under the guise of "restructuring," these actions are all forms of discrimination.

For high-income earners, pregnancy discrimination isn't just a professional setback—it can jeopardize financial stability, derail a hard-earned career trajectory, and create emotional stress. Understanding that these actions are illegal is the first step to taking control of your situation.

Legal Protections for Pregnant Executives in New York

In New York, the law is on your side. Two key laws protect pregnant employees from discrimination:

Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA): This federal law prohibits discrimination based on pregnancy in any aspect of employment, from hiring and promotions to pay and benefits.

This federal law prohibits discrimination based on pregnancy in any aspect of employment, from hiring and promotions to pay and benefits. New York State Human Rights Law (NYSHRL): New York extends even broader protections, requiring reasonable accommodations for pregnancy-related conditions and prohibiting discriminatory practices.

If you've been treated unfairly because of your pregnancy, these laws give you the right to hold your employer accountable. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we specialize in pregnancy discrimination cases for executive women and are committed to protecting your rights.

How to Take Action Against Pregnancy Discrimination in New York

Facing pregnancy discrimination can feel isolating, but you don't have to navigate this alone. Here's how to take action:

Document the Discrimination: Keep records of discriminatory actions, including emails, meeting notes, performance reviews, and conversations that demonstrate unfair treatment.

Keep records of discriminatory actions, including emails, meeting notes, performance reviews, and conversations that demonstrate unfair treatment. Understand Your Rights: Consulting with a skilled New York pregnancy discrimination lawyer is crucial to understanding what protections apply to your specific situation.

Consulting with a skilled New York pregnancy discrimination lawyer is crucial to understanding what protections apply to your specific situation. File a Discrimination Claim: Whether through state or federal agencies or directly in court, filing a claim can hold your employer accountable and seek justice for the harm caused.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we'll handle every step of the process, from gathering evidence to filing claims and negotiating settlements. If necessary, we'll represent you in court to fight for your rights.

What Compensation Can You Seek?

Pregnancy discrimination can result in significant financial and emotional harm. You may be entitled to compensation, including:

Back Pay: Recovery of lost wages and benefits due to wrongful termination or demotion.

Front Pay: Compensation for future income lost due to career setbacks caused by discrimination.

Emotional Distress Damages: For the mental and emotional toll of being unfairly treated.

Punitive Damages: To punish the employer for egregious or willful misconduct.

Legal Fees: In many cases, employers are required to cover your legal costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.