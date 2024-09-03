Steps To Take If You Are Experiencing Pregnancy Discrimination In The Workplace

Are you facing pregnancy discrimination in your workplace? A New York pregnancy discrimination lawyer at Mizrahi Kroub, LLP can help you. Here are some of the basics of pregnancy discrimination, and essential steps you need to take to protect your rights and take action against discrimination.

Recognizing Pregnancy Discrimination in the Workplace

New York State and federal laws protect employees from pregnancy discrimination. These laws prohibit employers from taking adverse actions against employees due to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Your attorney can help you understand these laws and how they apply to your situation. Pregnancy discrimination can happen in many ways, like being demoted, denied promotions, or even terminated due to your pregnancy.

Some Signs of Pregnancy Discrimination Include:

Unfair Treatment: Experiencing different or harsher treatment, such as increased criticism or stricter discipline, especially after your employer learns about your pregnancy.

Exclusion from Meetings or Projects: Being excluded from important meetings or key projects that you would usually be involved in, which can diminish your role and contributions at work.

Pressure to Resign: Feeling subtle or direct pressure to quit, with comments suggesting that your job might be "too much" during pregnancy or that your future at the company is uncertain.

These behaviors can be major signs of pregnancy discrimination, which is against the law. If you encounter any of these, it might be wise to consult with a legal professional and follow the steps below:

1. Keep Detailed Records of Discriminatory Incidents

To build a strong case, document any discriminatory actions or statements made by your employer or colleagues. Keep track of dates, times, and individuals involved in the discriminatory behavior. Save any emails, messages, or performance evaluations that may demonstrate discrimination.

2. Reaching Out to HR and Legal Resources

If you experience pregnancy discrimination, consider talking to your company's HR department to address the issue internally. Additionally, consult with a New York pregnancy discrimination lawyer from Mizrahi Kroub, LLP to understand your legal rights and options. Your attorney can guide you through filing a discrimination claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

3. Pursuing Legal Action Against Discrimination

If informal methods fail to resolve the issue, you may need to take legal action against your employer for pregnancy discrimination. Your New York Pregnancy Discrimination Lawyer can help you file a discrimination lawsuit and seek compensation for damages, lost wages, and emotional distress caused by the discrimination.

