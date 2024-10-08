How To Document Pregnancy Discrimination At Work In New York

WHAT IS PREGNANCY DISCRIMINATION?

Pregnancy discrimination happens when an employer treats a pregnant employee unfairly because of their pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical issues. Some common examples include:

Refusing to hire someone because they are pregnant

Firing or demoting an employee after finding out about their pregnancy

Blocking promotions or training opportunities because of pregnancy

Cutting hours or assigning less favorable tasks

HOW TO DOCUMENT PREGNANCY DISCRIMINATION

If you're facing pregnancy discrimination, you should document everything that happens. Here are some key steps you can take to strengthen your case:

Keep a Record of Everything

Write down the dates, times, and details of any discriminatory comments or actions. Save any written communications, like emails or memos, that show unfair treatment.

Example: If your boss sends you an email reducing your work hours after you inform them of your pregnancy, keep that email as evidence.

Collect Witness Statements

If someone saw or heard the discriminatory behavior, ask them to write down what they witnessed. Having others back up your claims can make a big difference.

Example: A coworker who overheard a manager make a negative comment about your pregnancy could provide a written statement to support your case.

Gather Medical Records

Keep all documents related to your pregnancy, such as doctor's appointments or treatments. If workplace stress caused complications, make sure to get that in writing from your doctor.

Example: If a stressful work environment caused health issues during your pregnancy, a doctor's note could help show the connection between your workplace and your condition.

Compare Performance Reviews

Look at your performance reviews from before and after you told your employer about your pregnancy. If you notice a sudden change in how you're being treated, this could be evidence of discrimination.

Example: If your reviews were positive before your pregnancy but turned negative afterward, this could show that your pregnancy was the reason for the unfair treatment.

WHY YOU SHOULD CONSULT A NEW YORK PREGNANCY DISCRIMINATION LAWYER

If you think you've been a victim of pregnancy discrimination, it's important to get legal advice quickly. At Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, we focus on employment law and can help you through the legal process. We offer free consultations to discuss your case and guide you on the next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.