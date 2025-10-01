What To Do If You've Been Treated Unfairly At Work Because Of Pregnancy

You've worked hard to build your career. After years of dedication, promotions, and late nights, you've achieved so much. Now, as you prepare to start or grow your family, you may be facing unfair treatment at work—treatment that should never be acceptable. The fact that your pregnancy is seen as a threat to your professional success is not only unfair, it's against the law. At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, our pregnancy discrimination attorneys in New York help protect the rights of employees who find themselves caught between personal milestones and professional roadblocks.

Understanding Pregnancy Discrimination

Pregnancy discrimination happens when an employee is treated unfavorably because of pregnancy, childbirth, or related conditions. This discrimination can show up in many areas, including:

Hiring and Promotions: Being passed over for opportunities once your pregnancy is known.

Job Assignments: Having responsibilities stripped away or duties unfairly altered.

Workplace Harassment: Facing jokes, comments, or inappropriate treatment tied to pregnancy.

Termination: Losing your job because of your pregnancy status.

Both federal and New York laws, including the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the New York City Human Rights Law, make these actions illegal.

Recognizing Signs of Discrimination at Work

Discrimination doesn't always appear in obvious ways. You may notice:

Responsibilities taken away without explanation.

Performance reviews that suddenly turn negative after your disclosure.

Exclusion from projects, meetings, or decisions you were previously part of.

Pressure to reduce hours, take leave, or resign before you're ready.

These signs can also come with emotional weight. Balancing the excitement of a growing family with the fear of losing your career adds stress no one should have to carry.

Steps to Take if You Experience Discrimination in the Workplace

Document Every Detail:

Keep thorough records of events that raise concern:

Save emails, messages, or memos that reference your pregnancy or role.

Record conversations and incidents with dates, times, and witnesses.

Note any sudden policy changes that seem directed at you.

Report Internally:

Often the first step is to use your company's processes:

File a complaint with HR or management to create an official record.

If you're part of a union, consult your union representative for support.

Seek Legal Support:

Pregnancy discrimination cases are not always straightforward. An NYC pregnancy discrimination lawyer can:

Explain your rights under federal and New York employment laws.

Evaluate your case and advise you on possible outcomes.

Represent you in complaints, negotiations, or lawsuits if necessary.

Working with an attorney ensures that you're not navigating these challenges alone.

Why Hire a Local Attorney?

Employment law in New York has specific nuances, from the state Human Rights Law to NYC's local protections. A pregnancy discrimination attorney based in New York understands these laws, how they're enforced, and how to position your case effectively.

