The Social Media Aftermath Of The Charlie Kirk Assassination – Can An Employer Fire An Employee For Offensive Social Media Posts?

Thus, the question that arises in the minds of both employees and employers related to the voluminous publicity surrounding the recent Kirk assassination...

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.

In an article in the September 16, 2025, edition of The Washington Post, the lead paragraph read as follows:

“The wave of companies and other institutions firing or suspending employees over what they've said in reaction to last week's killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk has expanded in recent days, as some of his supporters in and outside the government amp up a push against speech they say crosses lines.”

Thus, the question that arises in the minds of both employees and employers related to the voluminous publicity surrounding the recent Kirk assassination is whether an employee's social media post, which is deemed to be offensive, can justify the potential termination of such an employee. The short answer to this inquiry is that in the private sector, as opposed to the arena of public employment, where First Amendment protections may be applicable, employers have wide discretion to discipline and even fire employees for posts which are deemed to be unduly offensive, inflammatory, or violative of their cultural or internal policies.

The caveat for private sector employers is that employees enjoy statutory protections under the National Labor Relations Act for speech of a political or social nature when such speech or posted comment is related to such employee's workplace's wages, hours or terms and conditions of employment. Furthermore, employees also enjoy protections under Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act if, for instance, their social media posts protest discrimination in the workplace, when that alleged discrimination refers to any protected status, such as religion, national origin, race, disability, etc.

Private employers would be well-advised in this incendiary political climate to analyze each situation based on the facts and circumstances of the post in question, and to evaluate whether such post is violative of its internal policies, is deemed to be overly inflammatory and/or offensive to a person(s), is disparaging or defamatory to the employer or its employees or customers, is damaging to the company's reputation or cultivated image, or is deemed to be simply inconsistent with civilized and acceptable societal discourse.

In any situation where termination may be predicated upon a social media post and where uncertainty may exist regarding potential legal exposure and/or a looming public relations crisis, it is always advisable for the employer to consult with competent employment counsel and/or a public relations crisis expert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.