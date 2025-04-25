Who Qualifies For FMLA Leave In New York? A Guide For Employees

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we help New York employees navigate these critical transitions with clarity and confidence. Whether you're dealing with a medical emergency, a family health crisis, or planning for parental leave, our New York FMLA lawyers are here to ensure you get the job protection and legal support you deserve.

In moments like these, knowing your rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) matters.

What if your child is hospitalized and needs round-the-clock care—but your job is at risk if you miss work? What if you're recovering from surgery and your employer pressures you to return early? Or maybe you're welcoming a new baby and unsure whether you can take time off without losing your paycheck—or your position.

What Is FMLA Leave?

The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) is a federal law that gives eligible employees the right to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave for specific family or medical reasons. While your leave is unpaid, your job is protected—and your employer cannot retaliate against you for using it.

In New York, you're also protected by the Paid Family Leave (PFL) law, which offers additional benefits like partial wage replacement and job protection, even if your employer is smaller than what FMLA typically covers.

FMLA Eligibility Requirements in New York

To qualify for FMLA leave, three key factors must be met:

1. Your Employer Meets the Threshold: Your employer must have 50 or more employees within a 75-mile radius. If not, you may still qualify under New York's Paid Family Leave law, which applies to most private employers, regardless of size.

2. You've Worked Enough Hours:Y ou must have worked for your employer for at least 12 months (not necessarily consecutive) and logged at least 1,250 hours in the 12 months before your leave.

‍3. Your Reason for Leave Is Covered:

Eligible reasons include:

Birth or adoption of a child

Caring for a spouse, parent, or child with a serious health condition

Your own serious health condition that prevents you from working

Certain military-related family needs

How We Help: Your Legal Partner in FMLA Matters

