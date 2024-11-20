When Do You Need A FMLA Attorney?

The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) is a federal law that gives eligible employees the right to unpaid, job-protected leave for specific family and medical reasons. In New York, the FMLA applies to employers with 50 or more employees within a 75-mile radius. Understanding your rights under the FMLA is important if you need time off for qualifying reasons, like the birth of a child, a serious health condition, or caring for a sick family member.

Imagine you need to take time off to care for a parent with a serious health condition. The FMLA can protect your job for up to 12 weeks while you're away, but it's important to confirm your eligibility and ensure you follow the correct steps. A New York FMLA attorney can guide you through the process, helping you understand your rights and responsibilities.

Signs You Might Need a New York FMLA Attorney

If you're encountering challenges with your FMLA request, facing retaliation, or suspect that your rights under the FMLA have been violated, it's time to consider speaking with an FMLA attorney. Here are some common scenarios where legal help can make a difference:

Employer Resistance: Your employer denies your FMLA leave without proper justification, or they create obstacles when you try to take leave.

Retaliation for Taking Leave: If your employer cuts your hours, reduces your pay, demotes you, or takes any adverse action after you've requested or taken FMLA leave, this may be unlawful retaliation.

Wrongful Termination: If you are fired after taking FMLA leave, particularly if it seems connected to your leave request, it could constitute a wrongful termination.

Suppose you took FMLA leave to undergo surgery, and when you return, you find that your employer has moved you to a lower position with reduced pay. This could be a sign of retaliation. Consulting a New York FMLA attorney can help you understand if your rights were violated and what steps to take next.

How a New York FMLA Attorney Can Help You

A skilled New York FMLA attorney can be invaluable in protecting your rights, handling the complexities of FMLA regulations, and ensuring your employer complies with the law. Here's how they can support you:

Understanding Your Eligibility: Your attorney will confirm whether you qualify for FMLA leave, clarifying eligibility requirements like hours worked and employer size.

Guidance in Requesting Leave: They can help you properly document and submit your leave request, ensuring you meet the requirements and deadlines.

Representation in Disputes: If your employer denies your FMLA leave, retaliates, or wrongfully terminates you, an attorney can negotiate on your behalf or represent you in court to seek justice.

