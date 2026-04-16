Those Unpredictable Teen Years: A Practical Guide To Considerations For Maturing ESOPs

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Employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) have proven to be powerful tools for aligning employee interests with company success and creating significant retirement wealth for participants while providing business owners with attractive succession options. But what happens when the ESOP grows out of its early years and transitions to its pesky (and sometimes unpredictable) teen years? For many ESOPs, new challenges emerge, including mounting repurchase obligations, mandatory diversification requirements, Section 409(p) compliance concerns, and the unpredictable impact of external economic shocks. This article explores these critical issues and offers practical guidance for companies sponsoring a more mature ESOP.

Managing the Repurchase Obligation.

The company’s repurchase obligation, which is the company’s responsibility to buy back shares from ESOP participant accounts when they retire, diversify, or leave the company, represents the key driver and cost of maintaining a sustainable ESOP. While the repurchase obligation tends to be relatively small in newly established ESOPs, companies whose plans are quickly approaching the eight-to-ten-year mark often find that it becomes a major factor in their ongoing financial planning. The repurchase obligation changes over time based on participant demographics, workforce turnover, ESOP ownership percentage, share price growth, and distribution timing. Because the repurchase obligation competes with the company’s capital reinvestment and debt service priorities, a high repurchase obligation can constrain the company’s strategic flexibility if left unmanaged.

To stay ahead of these demands, ESOP-owned companies should proactively and regularly conduct repurchase obligation studies to forecast future needs, considering participant demographics, turnover rates, vesting schedules, and growth projections. Companies may build three to five years of repurchase obligations into cash flow projections and maintain up to approximately three years of projected repurchase obligations in cash reserves. Repurchase obligation studies help the company develop appropriate funding strategies to promote sustainability and avoid cash flow surprises.

Once cash flow needs are understood, companies can implement appropriate funding strategies. Common approaches include creating a corporate sinking fund (to allocate cash reserves for future repurchase obligations), making deductible cash contributions to the ESOP, and obtaining corporate-owned life insurance (COLI). Mature ESOPs commonly employ a hybrid of funding approaches for maximum flexibility. The key to sustaining the ESOP is for the company to move from reactive decision-making to address the crisis of the moment to proactive, strategic control of its ESOP obligations.

In addition to funding strategies, plan design plays a crucial role. Amendments can address repurchase liability concerns by extending distribution timing to the maximum permitted periods, adding or modifying segregation provisions, or adjusting diversification procedures. Companies should periodically review ESOP plan documents with advisors and legal counsel to identify opportunities for additional flexibility and to address future repurchase demands.

Segregation of Terminated Participant Accounts.

Closely related to repurchase obligation management is the use of “segregation” in an ESOP. Many mature ESOPs utilize segregation (also called conversion or reshuffling) to transition terminated participant ESOP accounts from continued investment in company stock to cash or other investments. These funds are typically held in short-term, principal-preserving investments for accounts with near-term distribution needs, though ESOPs with significant non-employer stock balances should consider a more diverse lineup in line with Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974’s fiduciary requirements and work with investment advisors and legal counsel to draft an ESOP investment policy for segregated accounts.

When implemented thoughtfully, segregation can offer several benefits, depending on the company’s demographics, compensation philosophy, and ESOP stage. It limits stock ownership to active participants, frees up shares for current employees, and helps effectively “pre-fund” repurchase obligations. However, aggressive segregation accelerates cash contribution requirements and may create inadvertent Code Section 409(p) issues (for S Corporation ESOPs), if not carefully planned. A thoughtfully written policy, tailored to the unique needs of the ESOP, will minimize risks and promote operational sustainability.

Diversification Requirements.

Another key consideration for mature ESOPs is managing diversification requirements. Recognizing the risk of concentrating retirement savings in a single employer’s stock, Congress required ESOPs to provide diversification opportunities for certain participants. Under Code Section 401(a)(28), a “qualified participant” (age 55 with ten+ years of ESOP participation) must be permitted to diversify up to 25% of their company stock account during each of the first five years of the six-year qualified election period, increasing to 50% in the final year.

To satisfy the statutory diversification requirements, ESOPs must offer at least three investment alternatives, distribute cash or stock to the participant, or permit transfer to another qualified retirement plan, such as the company’s 401(k) plan. Many companies prefer the 401(k) plan transfer approach to keep retirement funds intact while minimizing the administrative complexity of offering self-directed investments within the ESOP.

Companies should be aware that diversification requirements can significantly increase repurchase obligations, especially if the company has many long-tenured employees who will become qualified participants simultaneously on the tenth anniversary of the ESOP’s effective date. Although most ESOPs only permit diversification for qualified participants as required by Code Section 401(a)(28), some ESOPs offer expanded or excess diversification, which permits diversification earlier than statutory minimums require, at higher percentages, or for longer periods. This can help smooth out repurchase obligations over time; however, expanded diversification must be drafted to comply with nondiscrimination requirements under applicable tax rules, and companies should carefully model cash flow implications before implementation.

Code Section 409(p) Anti-Abuse Testing.

S corporation ESOPs face an additional layer of complexity. The Code Section 409(p) anti-abuse rules prevent S corporation ESOPs from being used to concentrate ownership among a small group rather than as a broad-based employee ownership vehicle and require continuous testing to ensure that disqualified persons do not own 50% or more of the S corporation’s stock at any time. A disqualified person is generally any individual who owns (directly or through deemed ownership) 10% or more of the company’s deemed-owned shares, or any member of a family group collectively owning 20% or more. Code Section 409(p) testing includes not only direct ESOP ownership but also “synthetic equity” owned by a disqualified person, which encompasses warrants, stock options, stock appreciation rights, phantom stock, and certain nonqualified deferred compensation.

The consequences of failing Section 409(p) are severe, and there are no prescribed methods to correct or “roll back” a failure once it has occurred. A violation triggers immediate income taxation to disqualified persons on the value of their ESOP accounts, a 50% excise tax payable by the employer on the value of the prohibited allocation and synthetic equity, potential plan disqualification, and loss of S corporation shareholder status. Given these penalties and complex rules, proactive monitoring and compliance are essential, and S corporation ESOPs should always consider the impact of any decision on Code Section 409(p) compliance.

Fortunately, several strategies exist to prevent potential Section 409(p) violations for companies who are attuned to this issue, including: (1) transferring shares from a disqualified person’s ESOP account to a non-ESOP account or another qualified plan, where such shares become subject to unrelated business income tax (UBIT); (2) reducing synthetic equity by canceling or distributing compensation in accordance with Code Section 409A; (3) permitting in-service withdrawals from ESOP accounts; and (4) expanding ESOP diversification opportunities. Each approach has trade-offs, and companies must proactively consult with their advisors and legal counsel before implementing these strategies to avoid common pitfalls.

Navigating Unexpected Valuation Changes.

Beyond these ongoing administrative challenges, mature ESOPs must also be prepared for unexpected valuation changes. Over the past decade, external economic factors and volatility, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, tariffs, and regional banking crises have caused sudden and significant changes to company stock values. When value declines rapidly, the consequences ripple through every aspect of ESOP administration. These challenging periods require ESOP plan sponsors to work closely with advisors to navigate the complexities and protect both the company and ESOP participants.

One critical consideration during volatile periods is whether to conduct an interim valuation. While standard practice for ESOP-owned companies calls for annual valuations as of the last day of the plan year, the plan document governs when valuations may occur. If market conditions have changed dramatically since the last annual valuation, companies and fiduciaries should consult with advisors and legal counsel to determine whether an interim valuation is permitted and advisable, particularly if the current per-share value no longer reflects economic reality and could create unsustainable repurchase demands.

Conclusion.

The challenges facing mature ESOPs are manageable with proper planning, careful decision-making processes, and ongoing attention. Companies should conduct regular repurchase obligation studies, implement thoughtful segregation policies, maintain Code Section 409(p) compliance, and prepare for valuation fluctuations. Continuous education for board members and fiduciaries, succession planning, and carefully documenting all prudent processes and decision-making are essential for the health and longevity of any ESOP. By leveraging experienced ESOP advisory teams and asking questions before making decisions, companies can avoid the pitfalls that mature ESOPs commonly face.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.