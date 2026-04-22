Portsmouth Employment Law Update: Spring Edition

Join Jackson Lewis P.C. for a comprehensive semi-annual legal update covering the most critical labor and employment law developments. This program explores federal and state case law, legislative changes, agency updates, and emerging trends including the Trump Administration's impact on employers, reverse discrimination, pay transparency, and AI in human resources.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

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Details

April 15, 2026 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EST

Credits

HRCI Credit: Pending

SHRM Credit: Pending

The firm is an accredited provider of HRCI and SHRM.

Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorney Debra Weiss Ford for our semi-annual legal update which will delve into the most critical and current labor and employment issues. Gain valuable insights and stay ahead of the curve with practical advice on navigating the ever-changing employment law landscape.

Topics

Federal and State Case Law Update: ADA, FMLA, Title VII, PWFA and Others

Federal and State Legislation

Federal Agency Updates

Trump Administration 2.0: Significant Changes for Employers

"Reverse" Employment Discrimination Trends

Pay Transparency Trends

AI in HR

This program is intended for bona fide members of management. Jackson Lewis reserves the right to limit attendance or deny registration at its discretion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.