Portsmouth Employment Law Update: Spring Edition

- within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
Details
April 15, 2026 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EST
Credits
HRCI Credit: Pending
SHRM Credit: Pending
The firm is an accredited provider of HRCI and SHRM.
Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorney Debra Weiss Ford for our semi-annual legal update which will delve into the most critical and current labor and employment issues. Gain valuable insights and stay ahead of the curve with practical advice on navigating the ever-changing employment law landscape.
Topics
- Federal and State Case Law Update: ADA, FMLA, Title VII, PWFA and Others
- Federal and State Legislation
- Federal Agency Updates
- Trump Administration 2.0: Significant Changes for Employers
- "Reverse" Employment Discrimination Trends
- Pay Transparency Trends
- AI in HR
This program is intended for bona fide members of management. Jackson Lewis reserves the right to limit attendance or deny registration at its discretion.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]