When Inclusion Efforts Create Exclusion Risk: The EEOC’s New Coca-Cola Northeast Suit

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Employer-sponsored networking events and leadership programs are often created to support professional development and employee engagement. But when access to those opportunities is limited based on a protected characteristic, the program itself can become the basis for a Title VII claim.

That issue is at the center of the EEOC’s recent lawsuit against Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc. In its complaint filed February 17, 2026, the agency alleges the company violated Title VII by excluding male employees from an employer-sponsored trip and networking event and by providing female attendees with workplace and economic benefits not offered to male employees.1

According to the complaint, Coca-Cola Northeast held the event at Mohegan Sun and Casino in Connecticut on September 10 and 11, 2024.2 The EEOC alleges the company privately invited female employees, did not invite male employees, and gave attendees several associated benefits. Those alleged benefits included excused time away from regular job duties without requiring use of vacation or paid time off, hotel accommodations, and food and beverages.3 The complaint also alleges the event included a social reception, team-building activities, and an opportunity to hear from senior leaders, including Jennifer Mann, President of Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit, and executives from other companies discussing their career paths.4 Approximately 250 female employees allegedly attended.5

The EEOC’s theory is significant because the challenged conduct does not involve a traditional employment action such as hiring, firing, demotion, or a pay reduction. Instead, the agency characterizes access to the event as part of the “compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment.”6 That framing matters. Programs that offer networking, executive exposure, mentoring, or training may be viewed as professionally meaningful opportunities, particularly when they also include tangible benefits such as paid release time, travel, meals, or lodging.

The complaint also reflects a full EEOC enforcement progression. The agency alleges that a charge was filed, that it issued a Letter of Determination on January 13, 2025, and that conciliation efforts failed before suit was filed on February 17, 2026.7 For employers, that sequence is an important reminder that these cases may not remain internal employee-relations issues. Once the EEOC concludes that a workplace initiative may have denied employment opportunities based on a protected trait, the matter can advance into full-scale enforcement litigation.

The relief sought is also notable. The EEOC requests a permanent injunction, policy and programmatic changes to provide male employees equal access to employer-sponsored events, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and costs.8 The complaint further alleges that the conduct was intentional and undertaken with malice or reckless indifference to federally protected rights. 9 Even if an employer views a program as limited in scope or duration, the EEOC may treat it as a broader access issue with class-based implications.

The practical takeaway is not that employers should abandon development initiatives, networking events, or other programs intended to improve workplace culture and opportunity. It is that these initiatives should be reviewed with the same discipline employers apply to hiring, promotion, and compensation decisions. When a program provides leadership access, career-development value, paid time away from work, or employer-funded travel and hospitality, eligibility criteria deserve careful scrutiny. Employers should ask several questions before launching or continuing these programs:

Does the initiative provide a tangible or professional benefit tied to employment?

Is participation limited by sex, race, or another protected characteristic?

Can the same objective be achieved through broader eligibility criteria or neutral selection standards?

If challenged, can the employer explain the program in a way that is consistent with Title VII?

The Coca-Cola Northeast suit is a useful reminder that workplace initiatives intended to foster inclusion can create legal exposure if they are structured in a way that excludes others based on protected status. The better practice is to structure these initiatives so they broaden access without tying employment-related benefits to protected status.

Footnotes

1. EEOC v. Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-115 (D.N.H. filed Feb. 17, 2026) (alleging male employees were excluded from an employer-sponsored trip and networking event offered to female employees).

2. Id. at 3.

3. Id. at 3-4.

4. Id. at 3.

5. Id. at 4.

6. Id. at 3-4.

7. Id. at 2-3.

8. Id. at 5.

9. Id. at 4.

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