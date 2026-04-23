FinCEN’s April 1, 2026 NPRM (Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking): Treasury Whistleblower Rules Under The Bank Secrecy Act And The Future Of AML Enforcement

On April 1, 2026, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“NPRM”) to establish a formal whistleblower program under the Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”). While much of the discussion has focused on what the proposed rule will do, the more fundamental question is why such a rule became necessary.

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I. Introduction

On April 1, 2026, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“NPRM”) to establish a formal whistleblower program under the Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”).

While much of the discussion has focused on what the proposed rule will do, the more fundamental question is why such a rule became necessary.

For decades, U.S. anti-money laundering (“AML”) enforcement operated without a robust, incentive-driven whistleblower framework. In contrast to other federal enforcement regimes, the system relied heavily on institutional reporting and regulatory oversight creating systemic blind spots in the detection of complex financial misconduct.

This section examines the structural deficiencies of the pre-NPRM AML enforcement model, which ultimately necessitated the introduction of a formal whistleblower regime.

II. Absence of Meaningful Whistleblower Incentives

A central weakness of the prior framework was the lack of a credible financial incentive for individuals to report misconduct.

Unlike the program administered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FinCEN historically operated without a clear, predictable, or widely utilized award structure. Any available incentives were:

discretionary;

inconsistently applied; and

largely opaque to potential claimants.

As a result, individuals with access to critical information, particularly compliance professionals, internal auditors, and senior employees, had little economic motivation to report violations externally.

From a rational actor perspective, the cost-benefit analysis was unfavorable: high personal risk, minimal expected reward.

III. Overreliance on Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs)

The AML enforcement system has long depended on Suspicious Activity Reports (“SARs”) as its primary source of intelligence.

While SARs are indispensable, they present inherent limitations:

They are transaction-focused rather than narrative-driven;

rather than narrative-driven; They often lack insight into intent or internal decision-making ;

; They do not capture systemic compliance failures or internal suppression.

This created a structural imbalance in enforcement capabilities. Regulators had access to vast quantities of financial data but lacked the context necessary to interpret that data effectively.

In practice, this meant that sophisticated misconduct, particularly schemes involving layered transactions or internal control failures, could remain undetected despite extensive reporting.

IV. Systematic Underreporting of Internal Compliance Failures

One of the most consequential gaps in the pre-NPRM regime was the underreporting of internal AML breakdowns.

These included:

deliberate or negligent failure to file SARs;

internal overrides of transaction monitoring systems;

suppression of escalated compliance concerns;

chronic underinvestment in AML infrastructure.

Such failures rarely reached regulators, not because they were immaterial, but because they were contained within institutions.

Employees who identified these issues often faced a stark choice:

report internally and risk inaction; or

report externally and risk professional consequences.

In most cases, the result was silence.

V. Information Asymmetry Within Financial Institutions

The absence of whistleblower mechanisms also contributed to significant information asymmetry.

Senior management, boards, and regulators often lacked visibility into:

internal compliance overrides;

undocumented decision-making processes;

cultural or structural resistance to AML enforcement.

In some cases, even well-designed compliance programs were undermined by informal practices that were not reflected in official reporting.

Without insider disclosure, these dynamics remained effectively invisible.

VI. Limited Use of Insider Evidence in Enforcement

Compared to other federal enforcement regimes, FinCEN historically made limited use of insider-generated evidence.

As a result, enforcement actions were often:

reactive rather than proactive;

based on patterns rather than direct proof of intent;

constrained by incomplete evidentiary records.

This reduced the government’s ability to pursue complex cases involving:

coordinated misconduct across departments;

intentional evasion of compliance controls;

sophisticated cross-border financial activity.

VII. Structural Consequences

Taken together, these deficiencies produced a system with several identifiable characteristics:

detection gaps in high-level or coordinated misconduct;

misconduct; delayed enforcement actions , often after significant harm occurred;

, often after significant harm occurred; underdeveloped evidentiary records , limiting prosecutorial effectiveness;

, limiting prosecutorial effectiveness; institutional opacity, shielding internal failures from external scrutiny.

The result was not a lack of enforcement effort, but a misalignment between enforcement tools and the realities of modern financial misconduct.

VIII. Introduction to the NPRM

On April 1, 2026, FinCEN issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to implement a formal whistleblower program under the Bank Secrecy Act.

This proposed rule represents a structural shift in U.S. financial enforcement architecture: moving from a model historically centered on regulatory reporting (e.g., Suspicious Activity Reports) toward an incentivized, insider-driven enforcement regime.

If finalized in its current or similar form, the rule will align Treasury enforcement more closely with the incentive-based frameworks used by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, while introducing distinct features tailored to AML compliance and financial intelligence.

IX. Statutory Background: The Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020

The NPRM implements provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 (“AMLA”), which amended the BSA to authorize:

The AMLA reflects congressional intent to supplement data-driven enforcement with human intelligence, recognizing that complex financial misconduct, particularly involving layered transactions, shell entities, and cross-border structures, often cannot be detected through reporting systems alone.

X. Scope of the Proposed Whistleblower Program

A. Covered Violations

The NPRM applies to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and related AML obligations, including:

failure to implement adequate AML programs;

deficiencies in customer due diligence (“CDD”) and beneficial ownership identification;

failure to file or maintain Suspicious Activity Reports (“SARs”);

structuring, concealment, or facilitation of illicit financial flows.

The breadth of coverage is notable: the program is not limited to affirmative misconduct, but extends to compliance failures, thereby significantly expanding potential exposure for financial institutions.

B. Eligible Whistleblowers

The rule contemplates eligibility for individuals who provide:

original information derived from independent knowledge or analysis;

information that leads to successful administrative or judicial enforcement actions.

Likely eligible categories include:

employees of financial institutions;

compliance officers and internal auditors;

third-party service providers;

cross-border intermediaries.

A key open question consistent with other whistleblower regimes is the treatment of compliance personnel, particularly where reporting obligations intersect with professional duties.

C. Award Structure

Although final parameters remain subject to rulemaking, the NPRM signals a percentage-based award system, similar to other federal whistleblower programs.

Key anticipated features include:

awards tied to monetary sanctions collected;

a defined percentage range (e.g., 10–30%), subject to statutory constraints;

consideration of factors such as: significance of the information; degree of assistance provided; culpability of the whistleblower.



This structure is designed to create material financial incentives for reporting high-value violations.

XI. OFAC Sanctions Enforcement Implications

Although the NPRM is formally grounded in the Bank Secrecy Act, its practical significance extends well beyond traditional AML compliance and into the field of U.S. economic sanctions enforcement administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”).

In modern enforcement practice, money laundering controls and sanctions controls are deeply interconnected: suspicious payments, opaque ownership structures, falsified trade documentation, correspondent banking misuse, shell entities, and cross-border layering techniques frequently implicate both BSA and OFAC risks simultaneously.

As a result, whistleblower submissions involving transaction concealment, blocked-property violations, facilitation by non-U.S. persons, sanctions evasion networks, or failures in interdiction screening may generate referrals to OFAC, parallel investigations, or coordinated Treasury enforcement actions.

For financial institutions, this materially increases exposure because internal compliance failures once treated as isolated AML issues may now evolve into multi-agency matters involving civil penalties, subpoenas, monitorships, reputational damage, and broader regulatory scrutiny.

For potential claimants, the emergence of a FinCEN whistleblower regime may create a powerful new pathway for reporting concealed sanctions misconduct that previously remained buried inside institutions.

XII. Confidentiality and Anti-Retaliation Protections

A. Confidentiality

protection of whistleblower identity;

restrictions on disclosure by the government;

safeguards against indirect identification.

Given the sensitivity of AML-related information, particularly SAR-related data, confidentiality will be a critical feature of program credibility.

B. Anti-Retaliation Framework

The rule builds on statutory protections prohibiting:

termination or demotion;

harassment or discrimination;

other adverse employment actions.

However, compared to other regimes, the enforcement mechanisms for retaliation claims may evolve through litigation and subsequent regulatory clarification.

XIII. Comparison to Existing Whistleblower Regimes

A. Structural Similarities

monetary awards based on collected sanctions;

emphasis on “original information”;

confidential reporting channels.

B. Key Differences

focus on AML compliance failures , rather than securities or commodities violations;

, rather than securities or commodities violations; greater reliance on financial intelligence and transaction data ;

; interaction with highly regulated reporting frameworks (e.g., SAR confidentiality rules).

In contrast to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission program, FinCEN’s regime will likely operate within a more opaque evidentiary environment, given statutory confidentiality constraints.

XIV. Enforcement Implications

A. Expansion of Investigative Pipelines

The introduction of financial incentives is expected to:

increase the volume of actionable intelligence;

enhance detection of complex, multi-layered schemes;

accelerate enforcement timelines.

Whistleblowers can provide contextual insights: intent, internal communications, and structural design that are often absent from transactional data alone.

B. Shift in Compliance Risk Profile

Financial institutions must now account for:

internal reporting leakage to external authorities;

increased scrutiny of AML program effectiveness;

greater exposure arising from documentation gaps or internal inconsistencies.

This creates a dual-layer risk environment:

regulatory audits and examinations;

insider-triggered enforcement actions.

C. Parallel Enforcement Exposure

Although the NPRM is grounded in the BSA, whistleblower submissions may trigger:

Treasury enforcement actions;

referrals to the Department of Justice;

cross-agency coordination.

As a result, a single disclosure may evolve into multi-agency investigations with significant financial and reputational consequences.

XV. Implications for Financial Institutions and Market Participants

A. Compliance Program Reassessment

Institutions should consider:

strengthening internal reporting mechanisms;

enhancing documentation and audit trails;

conducting proactive AML risk assessments.

B. Governance and Oversight

Boards and senior management must evaluate:

effectiveness of compliance oversight structures;

independence of internal audit and compliance functions;

responsiveness to internal complaints.

C. Internal vs. External Reporting Dynamics

A central strategic issue will be whether employees:

report internally (allowing remediation); or

bypass internal channels in favor of external whistleblower submissions.

The presence of financial incentives increases the likelihood of direct external reporting, particularly where internal trust is limited.

XVI. Strategic Considerations for Potential Whistleblowers

From a claimant perspective, key considerations include:

Given the complexity of AML enforcement, successful claims will likely depend on well-documented, analytically structured submissions.

XVII. Conclusion

FinCEN’s April 1, 2026 NPRM represents a transformational development in U.S. financial enforcement policy.

By introducing a formal whistleblower incentive program under the Bank Secrecy Act, Treasury is moving toward a model that integrates:

regulatory reporting;

data analytics; and

human intelligence

into a unified enforcement framework.

If implemented effectively, the program will significantly enhance the government’s ability to detect and prosecute financial misconduct, while simultaneously increasing compliance risk and strategic complexity for regulated entities.

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