Insights: Employment | Benefits | Mobility – Q2 2025

Welcome to Insights, our regular publication covering key employment, benefits and mobility developments.

In this edition, we highlight the ongoing challenges and opportunities for businesses operating across jurisdictions, including new laws and regulations on the horizon. We provide perspectives from Brazil, France, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

We also highlight key recent global employment, benefits and immigration updates, in case you missed them.

We are delighted to share this edition of Insights with you and hope you find it helpful. If you have any questions, please contact any member of the global Employment & Benefits team.

Washington Update

With President Donald Trump in office and Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, significant policy shifts have already taken place, with more on the horizon. Our team is closely monitoring all Executive Orders and other developments, keeping clients informed and ahead of the curve so they can quickly adapt to the evolving policy landscape and its potential impact on their organizations.

US Supreme Court Clarifies Standard in Reverse-Discrimination Cases

On June 5, 2025, the United States Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision holding that so-called "reverse discrimination" claims—discrimination claims brought by a member of the majority race, gender, or other protected characteristic—are not subject to heightened standards of proof.

The UK Employment Rights Bill: Where Are We Now?

In our 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook article, we examined some of the key reforms proposed in the UK Government's then-newly published Employment Rights Bill. With the recent publication of an "implementation roadmap," we now have a proposed timeline for when the changes are likely to take effect. In this article, we provide an update on some of the most significant reforms and what they mean for employers.

Expansion of Class Action Rights for Workers: A New Era in French Employment Law?

Class actions have been virtually nonexistent under French law. The Act of April 30, 2025 (the DDADUE law)—which transposes into French law the European Directive 2020/1828 on representative actions for the protection of consumers' collective interests—promises to reshape the litigation landscape in France by promoting a liberal and efficient class-action framework.

New Federal Government Established: What Employers in Germany Can Expect

Since 6 May 2025, Germany has had a new federal government formed by the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union and the Social Democratic Party. Following negotiations, the leaders of the new coalition have signed a new coalition agreement forming the agenda for the next four years of federal politics. The coalition agreement provides numerous provisions for labour law.

Fair Play at Work: Unpacking Singapore's Workplace Fairness Act

The Workplace Fairness Act (WFA), passed on 8 January 2025, legally prohibits discrimination based on protected characteristics across all employment stages. Employers must implement clear grievance-handling procedures and may face fines or court-imposed penalties for non-compliance.

Brazilian Ministry of Labor and Employment Postpones Effective Date of NR1 Amendments

On May 15, following the release of a recent legal update regarding the recent amendments to Regulatory Standard No. 1 (NR 1), the Ministry of Labor and Employment published Ordinance MTE No. 765/2025, which directly impacts the implementation schedule of the changes set forth for chapter 1.5 of NR 1.

United States: Broader Investment Options on the Horizon for Section 403(b) Retirement Plans

Legislation recently approved by the House Financial Services Committee (H.R. 1013, the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act of 2025) would dramatically expand investment options available to participants in retirement plans maintained by many universities and hospitals.

United States: Hot Topics in Health & Welfare

There have been a number of important developments in the United States relating to health and welfare over recent months. Gender-affirming care, state laws regarding pharmacy benefit managers, and recent health and welfare litigation will all require sponsors and administrators of health plans to watch this space.

UK Reforms to the Rules on Surplus Release from DB Pension Schemes

The government has announced reforms to allow for the easier release of surplus payments from ongoing DB pension schemes. Once the reforms are enacted, employers and trustees of DB schemes will need to consider the extent to which they can—and wish to—take advantage of the reforms. Employers may wish to approach the trustees of their scheme to discuss putting a policy on surplus extraction in place.

New Targets, New Tactics: US DOJ Whistleblower Program Focuses on Immigration Enforcement

A new US Department of Justice (DOJ) policy, outlined in a memorandum titled "Focus, Fairness, and Efficiency in the Fight Against White-Collar Crime," signals increased scrutiny and an expanded enforcement focus of potential violations of federal immigration laws by corporations, including H-1B employers. The DOJ's whistleblower pilot program now expressly includes corporate misconduct involving immigration violations, such as the misuse of employment-based visa programs.

The UK Immigration White Paper: Big Changes Leading to Bigger Questions

On 12 May 2025, the UK Government published its immigration white paper, Restoring Control over the Immigration System, proposing changes that have generated significant public and market reaction because of the impact to visa holders and their employers.

Employers Take Note: UK CMA Imposes First Ever Fines for Anti-Competitive Employment Practices

In a recent landmark decision, the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") imposed a fine on sports broadcasting companies for fixing wages paid to freelancers. It is the first time that the CMA has issued a competition law infringement decision in relation to labour market restrictions. Learn more in this timely insight from the Antitrust team at Mayer Brown.

