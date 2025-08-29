ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Littler Lounge: Redefining "Reasonable" – Religion And The Workplace (Podcast)

United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Devjani H. Mishra
Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Littler attorney Devjani Mishra for a conversation that starts with pandemic-era policy puzzles and ends somewhere near the Supreme Court. From temperature checks in parking lots to a tidal wave of exemption requests, they trace how COVID and the Groff v. DeJoy decision have reshaped the legal framework around religious accommodation – and why employers are still sorting through the aftershocks.

The discussion covers everything from Sunday shifts at tiny post offices to defining job roles with precision, all in service of helping employers make sense of a landscape that's still very much in flux. If you've ever wondered how to balance sincerely held beliefs with business needs – and do it without losing sleep – this episode is for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

