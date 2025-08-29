Paid Sick Leave Law Reminder: Nebraska

As we previously reported in our Client Alert on November 8, 2024, Nebraska voters approved the Healthy Families and Workplace Act ("HWFA"), requiring eligible employees to earn paid sick leave. As further noted in our July 8, 2025 Client Alert, the Nebraska Legislature subsequently passed Legislative Bill 415 ("LB 415") to amend the HWFA.

This Client Alert is to remind covered employers of two important dates concerning paid sick leave in Nebraska. First, written notice of the HWFA must be provided to employees by September 15, 2025, or commencement of employment, whichever is later. Second, the HWFA, as amended by LB 415, is effective on October 1, 2025.

Notice and Posting Requirements

As stated above, employers must provide written notice of the HWFA to eligible employees by September 15, 2025 or commencement of employment, whichever is later.

Employers also must display a poster containing the same information provided in the written notice. If an employer does not maintain a physical workplace or an employee works remotely, the employer must either conspicuously post the information in the web-based or app-based platform through which the employee works or provide notice by other electronic communication.

A sample written notice and poster can be found on the Nebraska Department of Labor website,1 along with Frequently Asked Questions that employers can reference.

Employer Coverage

Starting October 1, 2025, employers with 20 or more eligible employees must provide at least 56 hours of paid sick leave each year, and employers with 11 to 19 eligible employees must provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave each year. Employers with 10 or fewer eligible employees are not covered by the HWFA.

Footnote

1. Employers must provide the required notice and poster in English and any language that is the first language spoken by at least 5% of the employer's workforce, but only if the Nebraska Department of Labor has provided a model notice in that language.

