As employers prepare for 2026, it is increasingly important to monitor not only state-level employment law changes but also the wave of local ordinances emerging across California. With 58 counties and hundreds of cities, which include some of the largest and most heavily regulated jurisdictions in the country, California's patchwork of local rules continues to expand, creating compliance obligations that can vary significantly depending on where employees perform work.

following is a list of notable local ordinances taking effect in 2026:

Los Angeles County – Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance for Unincorporated Areas

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a new Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance (HWPO) for hotels located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. The HWPO is scheduled to become effective on April 1, 2026 (with certain training requirements coming into effect later in the year).

For hotel owners, operators, and contractors in impacted areas, the HWPO brings substantial new compliance obligations. Here is an outline of what the HWPO requires, and what steps operators should take now.

Security Devices

Covered hotel employers must provide a personal security device (panic button) at no cost to any hotel worker assigned to work alone in guest rooms or restroom areas. Employers must designate a trained, on-site responder (such as a security guard or trained supervisor) to receive alerts and respond if the panic button is activated. The hotels are required to post a sign on the back of every guest room and restroom door informing guests that the law protects hotel workers from threatening behavior and that panic buttons are provided. Employers must retain records of any panic-button activations for at least three years.

Workload Requirements

The HWPO imposes limits on the amount of space that may be assigned to a worker during a workday without triggering a premium payment. The HWPO also limits workday length: no employee may be required to work more than 10 hours in a day without their written consent. Employers must give at least seven days' notice before seeking such consent and inform employees of their right to refuse without retaliation. The HWPO also requires employers to maintain detailed daily records for each worker (including rooms cleaned, square footage cleaned, overtime hours, pay rate, and each written consent for overtime).

Mandatory Training & Worker Education

Commencing on October 1, 2026, covered hotel workers must complete at least six hours of live, interactive “Public Housekeeping Training” via a certified training provider.

Training must cover workers' rights under the HWPO, employer obligations, how to identify and respond to suspected human trafficking or violent and/or threatening conduct, effective cleaning practices (including disease prevention and pest control), and how to recognize and respond to other potential criminal activity. Employers must retain records of trainings and proof of training completion.

Notice, Posting & Compliance Documentation

Employers must provide each hotel worker with written notice of their rights under the HWPO upon hire, or before October 1, 2026 for current employees, in any other language spoken by at least five percent of the workforce. Required signage must be posted in all guest rooms and restrooms, in compliance with the HWPO's font and content requirements.

Waivers & Enforcement/Remedies

The HWPO allows for a limited one-year waiver for hotels that demonstrate compliance would lead to significant workforce reductions or closure, however, employers must apply for these waivers and be approved.

The HWPO prohibits retaliatory actions against workers for exercising their rights under the HWPO.

The HWPO permits workers who suffer violations to bring a civil action in which they may seek injunctive relief and statutory damages.

City of Richmond, California Minimum Wage Ordinance

Effective January 1, 2026, employers with employees working any hours within the geographic boundaries of the City of Richmond must be paid a minimum wage of $19.18 per hour. Employers are also required to post a Minimum Wage Official Notice which lists the minimum wage and employees' rights pursuant to Richmond Minimum Wage Ordinance in a conspicuous place at the work or job site.

City of Mountain View, California Minimum Wage Ordinance (2026 rate)

Effective January 1, 2026, employers who either maintain a facility in Mountain View or are subject to the Mountain View Business License must pay each employee who works at least two hours a week within Mountain View's city limits a minimum wage of $19.70 per hour. Employers must post a Minimum Wage Official Notice in the workplace, informing employees of the minimum wage and their rights. They must also document all hours worked by employees and maintain these records for a minimum of four years. Employers are required to provide employees with their name, address, and telephone number in writing at the time of hire. Employers are prohibited from retaliating against any employees who seek to assert their rights under this ordinance.

City of San Jose, California Minimum Wage Ordinance

Effective January 1, 2026, workers working more than two hours a week in San Jose must be paid a minimum wage of $18.45 an hour. Employers are required to post an official Minimum Wage Bulletin in a notable place and must document all hours worked by employees and maintain these records for a minimum of four years. Employers are required to provide employees with their name, address, and telephone number at the time of hire. Employers are prohibited from retaliating against any employees who seek to assert their rights under this ordinance.

Marin County Living Wage Ordinance

Effective January 1, 2026, Marin County contractors and subcontractors who have more than $25,000 in business with the county must pay their employees a minimum wage of $17.45 if the employee is provided health benefits, and $18.95 if the employee is not provided with health benefits.

