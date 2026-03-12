ARTICLE
12 March 2026

Increased Flexibility? Labor Board's Top Lawyer Signals Potential Changing View Towards Personnel Policies

BT
Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg LLP logo
In a changing marketplace, Barnes & Thornburg stands ready at a moment’s notice, adapting with agility and precision to achieve your goals. As one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States, our 800 legal professionals in 23 offices put their collective experience to work so you can succeed.
Explore Firm Details
Under the previous administration, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) took a restrictive view of standard personnel policies.
United States Employment and HR
David Pryzbylski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
David Pryzbylski’s articles from Barnes & Thornburg LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
Barnes & Thornburg LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Under the previous administration, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) took a restrictive view of standard personnel policies. Everything from dress code policies to electronic devices in the workplace to confidentiality requirements to respectful communication expectations and more were under scrutiny by the agency — and often struck down as being unlawful under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

That may be about to change. Last week, the NLRB's General Counsel, Crystal Carey, issued a memo indicating the agency may be taking a more relaxed view on these types of policies. Carey noted in the memo:

"When reviewing rules related cases, regions should focus on an evaluation of rules that are alleged to present clear, facial violations — such as outright bans on discussing wages among employees. In this context, it is essential that regions assess each alleged unlawful rule within the framework of the charged party's industry and consider any legitimate business justifications provided. In this same vein, rules should not be sustained simply due to vagueness; rather, a nuanced approach must be applied, ensuring that only those rules with obvious, unjustifiable restrictions are pursued further."

Additionally, given the NLRB now has a quorum under the current administration, we may see a return to a more employer-friendly standard when it comes to evaluations of whether work rules violate labor law. Under a standard that used to be in effect, the agency used to, among other things, take into account the business rationale a company had for implementing a work rule. At present, that is not the case.

This could be welcome news for employers. It should be noted, however, that guidance from the NLRB General Counsel is not binding precedent. The more restrictive standard will remain in place until if and when the newly constituted NLRB issues a ruling in a case declaring a new framework for evaluating policies is in effect. So while there may be room for optimism, employers should tread carefully when evaluating changing or implementing policies that may implicate issues under the NLRA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of David Pryzbylski
David Pryzbylski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More