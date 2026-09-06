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6 September 2026

Registration For Maryland’s Family And Medical Leave Insurance Program Is Now Live

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Maryland's Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program has officially opened registration, with Governor Wes Moore urging employers to register as soon as possible. Employers with at least one Maryland-based employee must register through the state's portal and indicate whether they will participate in the State Plan or an approved private plan. Payroll deductions begin January 1, 2027, with benefits becoming available in January 2028.
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Rebecca Leaf,Labor And Employment Group, and Ryan Ricketts
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Registration for Maryland’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (“FAMLI”) program is officially open, and Governor Wes Moore is encouraging employers to register as soon as possible. 

Employers with at least one Maryland-based employee are required to register. Employers can register through the Maryland Department of Labor’s FAMLI portal. Employers will also need to inform the State whether they will participate in the State Plan or an approved private plan.

Payroll deductions and State Plan contributions begin January 1, 2027, with the first quarterly contribution payment due April 30, 2027. FAMLI benefits will become available in January 2028. For more information about MD FAMLI, see our post. Employers can find additional information about registration and Maryland FAMLI on the Maryland Department of Labor’s FAMLI website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Rebecca Leaf
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Labor And Employment Group
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Ryan Ricketts
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