EEOC Sues Coca-Cola Distributor For Sex Discrimination

On February 17, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a complaint against Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc. (the "Company") in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire (Case No. 1:26-cv-00115), alleging that the Company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ("Title VII") for excluding male employees from an employer-sponsored event.1

The lawsuit may reflect a broader shift in how the EEOC is approaching discrimination claims brought by members of traditionally majority groups, a shift reinforced by its recent guidance on discrimination relating to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) matters. This article examines the factual allegations, the legal theories at issue, and key takeaways for employers evaluating their own policies and programs.

Factual background

The allegations center on a September 2024 networking event. In its complaint, the EEOC claims that the Company, a producer, seller, and distributor of Coca-Cola brand products, held a two-day employer-sponsored networking event in September 2024 to which it invited only female employees. The event included a social reception, team-building exercises, recreational activities, and opportunities to hear from various executive speakers. According to the EEOC, approximately 250 female employees attended the event. The Company excused those employees from regular work duties for the two-day event period while continuing to pay their normal wages, without requiring them to use vacation or other paid time off. The complaint also asserts that the Company paid for hotel rooms, taxes, and food and beverages.

Legal action

Following this networking event, a male production employee at the Company's Londonderry, New Hampshire facility filed an EEOC charge alleging violations of Title VII. Title VII prohibits employers from making employment decisions based on protected characteristics, including sex. The EEOC issued a letter of determination on January 13, 2025, finding reasonable cause to believe that the Company had violated Title VII. The EEOC invited the Company to participate in informal conciliation, but after the parties were unable to reach an agreement, the EEOC issued a Notice of Failure of Conciliation on August 27, 2025.

On February 17, 2026, the EEOC filed suit on behalf of the charging employee as well as a class of similarly aggrieved male employees who would have attended the employer-sponsored event if invited. The EEOC contends that excluding male employees from an employer-sponsored event denied them the same compensation, terms, conditions, and privileges of employment provided to female employees, amounting to unlawful discrimination. The EEOC further alleges that the Company acted intentionally and with malice or reckless indifference to the rights of male employees.

The agency is seeking a permanent injunction against the Company barring sex-based discrimination, an order for the Company to institute policies and programs to provide male employees with equal access to employer-sponsored events, and both compensatory and punitive damages (with a request that the amounts of such damages be determined by a jury).

Broader context: the EEOC's focus on reverse discrimination

This lawsuit is part of a broader shift in how discrimination claims by majority group members are being treated by both the courts and federal enforcement agencies. In Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, the U.S. Supreme Court held that there is no different standard of scrutiny for discrimination claims brought by members of traditionally majority groups, reinforcing that Title VII protections apply equally to all employees.2

This shift has also been reinforced by recent executive action, including the issuance of Executive Order 14173 on January 21, 2025. Among other actions, the order rescinded Executive Order 11246 of 1965, which had set non-discrimination and affirmative action requirements for most federal contractors, and directed the attorney general to develop a strategic enforcement plan addressing private-sector DEI practices.

The EEOC has embraced this approach under the leadership of its current chair, Andrea Lucas. In March 2025, the agency issued detailed guidance on "DEI-related discrimination," asserting that diversity, equity, and inclusion policies may violate Title VII if they involve employment actions motivated by protected characteristics, even when the alleged victim belongs to a majority group. Chair Lucas has also been vocal about these priorities, posting a social media video in December 2025 encouraging white males to file claims of workplace discrimination.

The Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast lawsuit reflects this enforcement posture, with the EEOC bringing a discrimination claim on behalf of male employees who were excluded from an employer-sponsored event available only to women.

Key takeaways

For employers, the message is clear: policies that differentiate based on protected characteristics may expose an employer to liability. Given this evolving legal and enforcement landscape, employers should take proactive steps to reduce compliance risks by considering the following actions:

Audit employee programs and documentation practices. Employers should examine how employer-sponsored events, employee resource groups, affinity groups, and similar initiatives are administered, with attention to potential legal exposure under evolving interpretations of Title VII. This review should assess whether such programs have clear, documented purposes and eligibility criteria that align with legal requirements to ensure that all policies and programming allow for equal access to all employees.

Align training with current enforcement priorities. Employers may benefit from reviewing training materials for HR professionals and managers to ensure that they reflect current legal developments. Internal communications and instructions should be updated to align with any existing guidance, while recognizing that such guidance may be subject to judicial review.

Monitor evolving enforcement activity. The EEOC has indicated a shift in enforcement priorities, with increased attention towards pursuing claims on behalf of employees alleging discrimination against majority group members. Regardless of how courts ultimately resolve these underlying legal questions, employers should expect that this enforcement posture may result in additional litigation, agency inquiries, and regulatory scrutiny.

Footnotes

1. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-00115 (D.N.H. filed Feb. 17, 2026); see also Press Release, U.S. EEOC, EEOC Sues Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast for Sex Discrimination (Feb. 18, 2026), https://www.eeoc.gov/newsroom/eeoc-sues-coca-cola-beverages-northeast-sex-discrimination.

2. Ames v. Ohio Dept. of Youth Services, 605 U.S. ___ (2025).

