City Of Long Beach Staffing For Self-Check Out Ordinance Takes Effect September 21

On August 21, 2025, the Mayor of Long Beach approved an ordinance requiring staffing for self-checkout at drug retail establishments and grocery stores.
Tania J. Mistretta and Laura Pierson-Scheinberg

On August 21, 2025, the Mayor of Long Beach approved an ordinance requiring staffing for self-checkout at drug retail establishments and grocery stores. The ordinance will go into effect on September 21, 2025, the 31st day after the Mayor's approval.

As previously reported, the ordinance covers drug retail establishments and food retail establishments as defined in the ordinance. Covered stores are required to have at least one employee supervise the self-service checkout operation at all times and not be assigned to perform any other work during that timeframe. If a store has 2 or more self-checkout stations, the store must maintain staffing ratios of at least one employee for every 3 self-service stations.

Covered stores must also have at least one non-self-service checkout station staffed by an employee who is available during times when self-service is available. The ordinance also restricts what can be purchased at self-service stations.

