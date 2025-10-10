Clean Up At Self-Service Checkout: Long Beach Retailer Staffing Ordinance

Seyfarth Synopsis: To advance public safety and reduce retail theft, the Long Beach City Council has enacted the Grocery and Drug Store Staffing Standards for Self-Service Checkout Stations Ordinance.

With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Article Insights

Kristina Launey’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular: within Compliance, Government, Public Sector and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Seyfarth Synopsis: To advance public safety and reduce retail theft, the Long Beach City Council has enacted the Grocery and Drug Store Staffing Standards for Self-Service Checkout Stations Ordinance. Effective September 21, 2025, this law imposes staffing requirements and restrictions on self-service checkout operations in Long Beach, California grocery and drug stores.

On August 12, 2025, the Long Beach City Council approved an ordinance establishing minimum staffing and oversight requirements for self-service checkout stations at the city's grocery and drug retail establishments. The ordinance took effect September 21, 2025.

Who Is Covered?

The ordinance applies to the following Long Beach retailers:

Drug Retail Establishment: A store selling prescription and nonprescription medicines and other merchandise such as groceries, beverages, dairy products, deli products, and sundries.

A store selling prescription and nonprescription medicines and other merchandise such as groceries, beverages, dairy products, deli products, and sundries. Food Retail Establishment: A retail store either (1) over 15,000 square feet and primarily selling household foodstuffs; or (2) over 85,000 square feet with at least 10% of its sales floor area dedicated to the sale of non-taxable merchandise.

Staffing Requirements

Covered retailers must ensure the self-service checkout stations are staffed by:

Assigning at least one employee to supervise the self-service checkout operation at all times the self-service checkout is operating. Ensuring that the assigned employee has no other work responsibilities that would interfere with their oversight of the self-service checkout operations. Maintaining a staffing ratio of one employee for every three self-service checkout stations, if the retailer operates multiple stations.

Policy Requirements

Covered retailers must establish a policy prohibiting customers from using a self-service checkout station to purchase items (i) that require proof of identification (i.e. alcohol and tobacco products); and (ii) that are subject to theft-deterrent measures (i.e. electronic article surveillance, ink, and items stored in locked cabinets).

Public Notice Requirement

Covered retailers must prominently post signage that:

Links or provides a QR code to the City of Long Beach website on the ordinance.

Summarizes the public's rights under the law.

Explains enforcement options.

Enforcement

Customers or employees may sue covered retailers in Superior Court for violations of this ordinance, and prevailing plaintiffs may be awarded civil penalties up to $1,000 per employee for each day the violation remains uncured, and attorneys' fees and costs.

Workplace Solutions

Covered employers should review their staffing models and workplace policies to ensure compliance with this new ordinance.

Edited by: Catherine Feldman

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.