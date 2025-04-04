2025 Seigfreid Bingham Business Development And Marketing Recap – Quarter 1

Seigfreid Bingham has been involved in several community, marketing, client-focused, and business development initiatives during Quarter 1 (January 2025-March 2025).
We are pleased to share the following firm-supported and attorney-led activities, among others:
- Seigfreid Bingham Empower U Program – Seigfreid Bingham has long partnered with the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) to provide our name, image, and likeness (NIL) service (Empower U). Recently, the program has been enhanced by making NIL resources available to MIAA student-athletes online. Attorneys Greg Whiston and Tate Thompson co-lead this program. Attorney Colby Stone also assists with this initiative.
- Commercial Real Estate Women Kansas City's (CREW KC) Quarterly Luncheon – Seigfreid Bingham sponsored this networking event on February 26, 2025, which included a panel discussion about the KC real estate and community-related project pipeline for 2025. Attorneys René Calabrese, Emily Crane, and Heather Jones are CREW KC members and serve in various leadership roles.
- Attorney Emily Crane is featured in the "New Partners by Firm" section of the Missouri Lawyers Weekly (February edition – page 62), highlighted for being promoted to Shareholder last year.
- Attorneys John Vering and Katie Conklin's March client alert covering Missouri's Proposition A is republished on Mondaq and VitalLaw News State Employment Law Tracker's featured news email newsletter (under the headlines section).
- Spring Swing Scramble – Attorney Rob Maher and the firm are sponsoring this upcoming event, which benefits Gardner Edgerton Schools Foundation.
- Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association's (KCMBA) 52nd Annual Bench-Bar and Boardroom Conference – Seigfreid Bingham is sponsoring this upcoming event.
- Society for Human Resource Management of Greater Kansas City's (SHRM-KC) Weekly Member Spotlight – Attorney John Vering was highlighted on SHRM-KC's LinkedIn page for his 30-plus-year membership and commitment to the organization.
- University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) School of Law's The Big Event – Attorney Rachel Sterbenz and the firm sponsored this event presented by the UMKC Law Foundation and Law Alumni Association.
- Seigfreid Bingham sponsors two recent events for local law schools (the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri Kansas City).
- High School Men's Baseball and Women's Soccer Team Sponsor – Attorney Angie Armenta and the firm support local high school sports teams.
- Seigfreid Bingham is mentioned in a February Kansas City Business Journal article.
At Seigfreid Bingham, we are built on a strong history of values and a vision to provide innovative, outstanding, timely, and cost-efficient legal services. Our firm helps you understand the legal and practical impact decisions have on your business, while also, contributing our efforts to thought leadership, business development, and community engagement activities.
To learn more, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.