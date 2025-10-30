Unpacking Louisiana's FastSites Program

On October 16, 2025, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) announced the launch of the state's FastSites Program, "a new initiative designed to support land development and existing infrastructure into project-ready sites that position Louisiana to attract new opportunities and strengthen the state's long-term competitiveness."

FastSites is open to local or regional economic development groups, cities and towns, non-profits, redevelopment authorities, and other public groups (e.g., parishes or districts). Privately-owned sites are eligible for funding if the landowner agrees to promote the site for economic development and meets certain Louisiana state requirements.

FastSites funds may be used for physical improvements or infrastructure investment on the site, including but not limited to, utility extensions, rail access, road access, remediation, wetland mitigation, demolition, expansion, or land acquisition. FastSites funds may not be used for consultant, legal, or finance fees; site marketing; movable equipment (e.g., trailers); basic site maintenance (e.g., mowing); projects not meant for economic development; or costs paid before the project was approved.

LED will select projects to fund based on an evaluation process that considers the following factors:

Demonstrated market demand in priority sectors

Performance Measures

Return on Investment

Impact on Distressed Communities

Public benefit and economic impact

Site potential

Other factors may include:

Strategic location

Site quality and future growth potential

Due diligence completed

Total development cost

Private sector involvement or partnerships

FastSites offers award amounts that range from $1 million to $25 million. FastSites fund recipients will enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the state outlining a return back to the fund, with options including loan repayment, future lease payment, a per use fee, etc. Applicants must match part of the funding, and the amount will depend on the project type and range from 50% to 80%.

The application period for the inaugural round of funding opens October 30 and closes December 15. The first round of FastSites funding will be announced in early 2026.

Through the groundbreaking FastSites Program, Louisiana is eliminating the traditional barriers to site development, reducing risk, cutting costs, and fast-tracking timelines to get projects off the ground quicker. www.opportunitylouisiana.gov/.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.