2024 Seigfreid Bingham Business Development And Marketing Recap – Quarter 2

Seigfreid Bingham has been involved in several community, marketing, client-focused, and business development initiatives during Quarter 2 (April 2024-June 2024).
We are pleased to share the following firm-supported and attorney-led activities, among others:
- Missouri Lawyers Media (MLM) POWER List (Mergers & Acquisitions) – Attorneys Lance Formwalt and Jonathon Margolies were included on the 2024 MLM POWER List for Mergers & Acquisitions.
- Missouri Lawyers Media (MLM) POWER List (Missouri Business Defense) – Attorney Fritz Reismeyer was included on the 2024 MLM POWER List for Missouri Business Defense Attorneys.
- Angel in the Sky Foundation Fundraising Event– Attorney Aaron Prenger and the firm sponsor this organization's 11th Annual 86 Cancer Poker Run, benefitting the fight against cancer.
- Helzberg Helps Golf Tournament – Attorney Lori Beam and the firm sponsored a recent golf tournament for Helzberg Helps, a non-profit entity of our client, Helzberg Diamonds.
- Fort Hays State University (FHSU) Alumni Golf Tournament – Attorney Katie Zogleman and the firm sponsored this golf tournament again this year.
- Kauffman Center for Performing Arts Ensemble Firm Membership – Seigfreid Bingham supports the Kansas City art community by renewing its Business Ensemble membership.
- Third Street Social Restaurant Newest Northland Location – Third Street Social opened a new location in North Kansas City in May. Attorneys Mark Gilgus, Heather Jones, and Dan McClain attended the soft opening event of the Northland location.
- Seigfreid Bingham Health Care Attorneys Successfully Navigate Sales Transactions for Client – Attorneys Emily Crane, Mark Opara, Nida Rais, and Karla Shepard represented a client during the sale of two health care facilities. The team received positive feedback from the client for their success in negotiating and advocating (on behalf of the client) during the transactions.
- Law Firm Alliance (LFA) Spring 2024 Meeting – Attorneys Steve Kyle and Shannon Cohorst Johnson and the Seigfreid Bingham Marketing Manager attended the LFA Spring Conference, a business development and marketing event that provided the opportunity to learn and network with national and global contacts in the legal field.
- Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Small Business Celebration Awards Luncheon – Seigfreid Bingham's Health Care Group and Attorney Lori Beam's client, Quantum Resource Professionals, received a Top 10 Small Businesses Award at this event.
- Seigfreid Bingham Supports Jackson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) – The firm donated its Kansas City Chiefs season tickets for the Chiefs Charity game to Jackson County CASA.
- First American Title/Commercial Due Diligence Services (CDS) Meeting at Seigfreid Bingham – The firm hosted representatives from First American Title/Commercial Due Diligence Services (CDS) at our office, who gave a presentation to our attorneys regarding the American Land Title Association/National Society of Professional Surveyors (ALTA/NSPS) minimum standard detail for land title surveys.
- Local Kansas City Metro Elementary Parent–Teacher Association (PTA) Trivia Night Fundraiser – Attorney Julie Parisi and the firm sponsored a table at this event, raising money for the school PTA.
At Seigfreid Bingham, we are built on a strong history of values, which include focusing on relationships and respect. Our experienced attorneys provide innovative, timely, and cost-efficient legal services and also, contribute their efforts to thought leadership and community engagement activities.
We will publish another update recapping firm and attorney marketing and business development initiatives after Quarter 3.
