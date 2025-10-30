In the National Association of Credit Management's Business Credit Magazine, Ola Craft outlines how credit professionals can properly navigate the Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) Affiliates Rule...

In the National Association of Credit Management'sBusiness Credit Magazine, Ola Craft outlines how credit professionals can properly navigate the Bureau of Industry and Security's (BIS) Affiliates Rule, which requires businesses to conduct more extensive due diligence through its restrictions on entities that are at least 50 percent owned by parties listed on the Entity List, Military End-User List, or certain Specially Designed Nationals and Blocked Persons lists. The four-step compliance guide for creditors considers ownership mapping and due diligence; enhanced KYC and escalation; compliance rules and transaction review; and training and vendor management.



Craft notes the possibility of adapting current practices to the rule as opposed to establishing new procedures. She says, "There may be processes and ownership mapping already in place due to compliance with OFAC regulations, but those can be adapted in accordance with new regulations." She also advises creditors to apply "the most restrictive standard" to transactions to minimize risk.

