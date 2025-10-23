EC Begins A Public Consultation To Collect Evidence On Upcoming Advanced Materials Act

On October 21, 2025, the European Commission (EC) announced that it has called for evidence and begun a public consultation on the upcoming Advanced Materials Act, "a key initiative under the Competitiveness Compass." According to the EC, the Act will establish a strategic framework for the development, deployment, and production of advanced materials. The EC states that advanced materials "are intentionally designed and engineered materials with innovative properties and functionalities, which can be used in products from wearable electronic devices to electric vehicles." The EC intends to propose the Act in 2026, "supporting the full research and innovation lifecycle, from design and development to manufacturing and deployment," as well as "address[ing] key challenges such as the lengthy time from the design until deployment and commercialisation, as well as the expansion of production capacities of advanced materials." The Act will also streamline regulatory processes, boost European Union (EU) competitiveness, and foster a more sustainable and circular economy. Responses are due January 13, 2026.

