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4 August 2026

Consumer Products Corner - World Cup Fever Fuels Q2 Performance, While Broader Macro Disruption Curtails Consumer Confidence

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Retail sales rose 2.2% in Q2 versus Q1, while inflation increased 1.5%, suggesting that higher prices may have contributed to growth more than stronger demand. Personal sports, leisure, and e-commerce sales accelerated in June ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
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Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
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Retail sales rose 2.2% in Q2 versus Q1, while inflation increased 1.5%, suggesting that higher prices may have contributed to growth more than stronger demand. Personal sports, leisure, and e-commerce sales accelerated in June ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

However, the consumer backdrop remains pressured, with confidence declining sharply amid the Iran conflict and a more hawkish Fed stance, while debt and income each increased by approximately 0.5 percentage points in Q2 2026. Although the ceasefire provided a near-term boost to sentiment, renewed strikes could prolong inflationary pressures. As a result, consumer companies should prioritize disciplined cost management heading into Q3 and the holiday season.

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On a monthly basis, AlixPartners charts sales, sentiment and supply chains in consumer-facing businesses. Learn more about the Consumer Products Corner newsletter and read previous articles, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Randy Burt
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Brett Meyer
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