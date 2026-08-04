FTC Blog Updates (July 13 – July 24, 2026)

The FTC has been active across both consumer protection and competition spaces in the past two weeks. In the consumer protection space, the Commission announced several proposed settlements with companies and individuals, resolving complaints of alleged deceptive marketing and false advertising. In the competition space, the Commission submitted comments on an Ohio Supreme Court proposal regarding law school accreditation requirements. These stories and more after the jump.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Bureau of Competition | American Bar Association (“ABA”)

The Ohio Supreme Court issued proposed amendments to change law school accreditation requirements and allow graduates from non-ABA-accredited law schools to sit for the Ohio bar. In response, Brendan Chestnut and Daniel Guarnera, the directors of the FTC’s Office of Policy Planning and Bureau of Competition, respectively, submitted a sixteen-page letter endorsing the proposal. The letter takes the position that the proposal would undermine the ABA’s monopoly over the determination of education requirements for taking the bar examination and practicing law in Ohio. The letter claims that the ABA is “dominated by practicing attorneys, who have strong incentives to limit the supply of lawyers competing to provide legal services.” Thus, the letter argues, moving away from ABA accreditation will lower the cost of legal representation. The letter cites prior FTC correspondence advocating for similar actions to change accreditation in Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. There is no reported timeline for the court to decide the proposal.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection | Advertising and Marketing

The FTC executed a consent agreement with Vanilla Chip LLC in relation to allegations that the company, which does business as TruHeight, deceptively advertised the effectiveness of supplements the company claimed boosted height growth in children and teenagers. The decision and order resolves an April 2026 complaint in which the Commission alleged that the company and its officers had made false or unsubstantiated claims in violation of the FTC Act. Specifically, the height-based growth claims were not backed up with scientific evidence. The complaint also alleged that the company published reviews written by its own employees or vendors, or by consumers who were offered a free product or discount in exchange for a positive review. In addition, the company presented fake social media profiles as belonging to real, existing users. The order imposes a $4 million judgment on TruHeight and its principals, but will be partially suspended after they pay $750,000 as they are unable to pay the full amount.

Monday, July 20, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection | Advertising and Marketing | Finance | Credit and Finance | FinTech

The FTC announced three proposed settlements resolving its July 2023 complaint against Celsius Network (“Celsius”) and its co-founders, Alexander Mashinsky, Shlomi D. Leon, and Hanoch Goldstein. The FTC’s complaint alleged that the defendants deceptively promised their users that their deposits made to the Celsius cryptocurrency platform would be safe and available for withdrawal at any time, in violation of the FTC Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. The complaint also alleged that the defendants failed to maintain enough liquid cryptocurrency to allow users to withdraw their funds on demand and halted users’ withdrawals prior to Celsius filing for bankruptcy. The three proposed orders require Alexander Mashinsky to pay $10 million, Shlomi Leon to pay $4.1 million, and Hanoch Goldstein to pay $2.4 million. The proposed orders also prohibit the defendants from selling or marketing products or services that can be used to deposit or withdraw certain assets, making misrepresentations of any benefits or material facts regarding any product or service, and obtaining or attempting to obtain customer financial information by making misrepresentations.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection | Advertising and Marketing | Finance | Credit and Finance | FinTech