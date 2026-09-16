A Temporary Reprieve For Hemp-THC Products… But What Now?

On September 2, 2026, President Donald Trump signed a short-term government funding bill (H.R. 6500, the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027) that pushes back the scheduled federal restrictions on hemp-derived THC products from November 12 to December 11, 2026. Although this was welcome news for stakeholders in the multi-billion dollar national hemp-THC product marketplace, this legislation did not offer any permanent resolution or certainty to the hemp cultivators, manufacturers and retail operators who have fought valiantly over the past ten months to rally Congressional support for an industry that employs upwards of 350,000 people nationwide. 1 Indeed, the industry still hangs perilously in the balance and will require one or more additional federal legislative actions prior to December 11.

As readers of our Cannabis & the Law blog know, we have been closely tracking developments in hemp regulation at both the federal and state levels. In November 2025, we published a detailed analysis of the legislation that closed the so-called hemp "loophole" created by the 2018 Farm Bill, addressing the legal and strategic considerations facing stakeholders. More recently, we examined the Barr proposal to legalize and regulate hemp-derived consumer products as part of a crowded field of hemp legislation. The developments from earlier this month represent just the latest chapter in this rapidly evolving story. In the sections that follow, we outline the current state of play at the federal level while offering a summary of key developments at the state level.

Background: The Approaching November Ban

Late last year, President Trump signed legislation to redefine legal hemp-THC products as containing a maximum of 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container beginning on November 12, 2026. This low-threshold essentially bans most intoxicating hemp-THC products — including popular hemp-derived THC beverages, gummies, and full-spectrum CBD products — by reclassifying them as "marijuana," which remains a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. The legislation also prohibits synthetic cannabinoids not naturally produced by a Cannabis sativa L. plant and cannabinoids that, although naturally occurring, were chemically synthesized or manufactured outside of the plant.

What the Delay Provision Does

H.R. 6500 shifted the effective date of the hemp product ban from November 12 to December 11, 2026, granting Congress approximately one additional month to potentially approve a regulatory framework for hemp-derived products.

Notably, the delay provision contains a carve-out authorizing the immediate recriminalization on November 12 of synthetic cannabinoids "that are not capable of being naturally produced by a Cannabis sativa L. plant." In other words, while naturally derived hemp THC products received a 30-day stay of execution, fully synthetic cannabinoids will still become illegal on the original timeline.

Last month the Senate rejected an amendment from Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) that would have stripped the delay provision from the funding bill, tabling it by a vote of 61-32. The overall Senate bill passed 90-6, reflecting bipartisan interest in allowing additional time for a legislative resolution to preserve the national hemp-THC product marketplace in some form.

The Push for a Regulatory Framework

The delay is intended to provide a longer window for Congress to find consensus on a regulatory framework to regulate and preserve all or portions of the existing hemp-THC product market. As discussed in our previous blog posts, several legislative proposals are already on the table:

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) has filed a comprehensive proposal to prevent recriminalization of hemp THC products while instituting regulations for manufacturing, labeling, sales, taxation, and a minimum purchase age of 21.

has filed a comprehensive proposal to prevent recriminalization of hemp THC products while instituting regulations for manufacturing, labeling, sales, taxation, and a minimum purchase age of 21. Reps. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) and Greg Landsman (D-OH) have filed a bill to keep hemp-THC drinks legal while taxing and regulating them like alcohol.

have filed a bill to keep hemp-THC drinks legal while taxing and regulating them like alcohol. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is circulating legislation that would delay the ban and introduce packaging requirements, testing rules, and age limits.

is circulating legislation that would delay the ban and introduce packaging requirements, testing rules, and age limits. A Senate companion bill to the Barr proposal is expected from Sens. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

The White House has weighed in on the issue, with President Trump urging Congress to update the law regarding full-spectrum CBD products and the administration having launched a Medicare initiative covering up to $500 per year in hemp-derived products for eligible patients.

The debate has drawn significant input from a range of stakeholders. Last month, a coalition of 35 state and territory attorneys general has urged Congress not to reverse the ban, arguing that the prohibition "protected consumers, provided much-needed regulatory clarity, and preserved legitimate industrial, agricultural, and nonintoxicating hemp markets." Licensed cannabis operators in many states have echoed concerns that the unregulated intoxicating hemp marketplace has created an uneven playing field and undermined consumer safety standards. In contrast, hemp industry groups — including the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, the Beverage Alcohol Merchants Coalition (BAMCO), and the National Restaurant Association — have advocated for a regulatory framework that would preserve the market for certain hemp-derived products including popular hemp-THC beverages.

What Remains to Be Done

Industry stakeholders should understand the limits of this delay. As Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, noted, "the important work comes: passing in December robust regulation that cracks down on illicit sales to minors, honors our commitments to farmers and ensures that safe hemp and CBD products are manufactured for adults."

Critically, White House Director of Legislative Affairs James Braid reportedly committed that there would be no further extensions of the hemp ban's effective date beyond December 11, though it was subsequently reported that Braid would be leaving the administration this month.

At bottom, the 30-day extension is exactly that — a short window. If Congress does not act during this period, the full hemp-THC product ban will take effect on December 11.

State-Level Prohibitions Remain Untethered to Federal Timelines

We note that even if Congress delays or modifies the federal hemp product ban, operators must not assume that state-level restrictions will automatically follow suit. Many states have enacted their own intoxicating hemp product laws which are effective and operative notwithstanding additional federal legislation. Several of these state laws are highly restrictive.

New Jersey offers a notable example. Governor Phil Murphy signed P.L.2025, c.215 on January 12, 2026, establishing a regulatory framework for intoxicating hemp-derived products. Governor Mikie Sherrill subsequently signed amendments on March 30, 2026 (P.L. 2026, c.7). Under New Jersey's law:

As of April 13, 2026 , products exceeding a total THC concentration of 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis or 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container are legally designated as "cannabis" and subject to the state's cannabis regulatory framework. This means these products can only be produced and sold by appropriately licensed cannabis businesses.

, products exceeding a total THC concentration of 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis or 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container are legally designated as "cannabis" and subject to the state's cannabis regulatory framework. This means these products can only be produced and sold by appropriately licensed cannabis businesses. Synthetic cannabinoids — both those not naturally found in the plant and those that are naturally occurring but were chemically synthesized — are prohibited immediately.

Intoxicating hemp beverages may continue to be sold by holders of certain alcoholic beverage licenses or licensed Class 5 Cannabis Retailers until November 13, 2026 , subject to THC limits of 5 mg per serving and 10 mg per container (effective May 31, 2026). After November 13, 2026, any hemp-derived beverage exceeding 0.4 mg of total THC per container is considered "cannabis" and must be produced by a licensed Class 2 Cannabis Manufacturer and sold only by licensed Class 5 Cannabis Retailers.

may continue to be sold by holders of certain alcoholic beverage licenses or licensed Class 5 Cannabis Retailers until , subject to THC limits of 5 mg per serving and 10 mg per container (effective May 31, 2026). After November 13, 2026, any hemp-derived beverage exceeding 0.4 mg of total THC per container is considered "cannabis" and must be produced by a licensed Class 2 Cannabis Manufacturer and sold only by licensed Class 5 Cannabis Retailers. Online sales, vending machine sales, and sales to individuals under 21 are prohibited.

New Jersey's November 13, 2026 deadline for intoxicating hemp beverages happens to align with the original federal timeline — but is not tethered to it. A federal delay to December 11 does not, on its own, extend New Jersey's prohibition date.

New Jersey is far from alone. A growing number of states have enacted their own restrictions on intoxicating hemp products on independent timelines, which have spurred litigation across the country:

Ohio enacted Senate Bill 56, one of the most restrictive state hemp laws in the country, which took effect on March 20, 2026 . The law redefines hemp using a total THC threshold (rather than delta-9 alone) and excludes intoxicating products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container, effectively channeling such products into Ohio's licensed cannabis dispensary market. SB 56 has been the subject of significant litigation. In state court, a Franklin County judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing certain retailers to sell off existing inventory, and a separate Sandusky County order blocked the ban locally. In federal court, a judge granted a TRO to ten out-of-state hemp companies on dormant Commerce Clause grounds, finding the ban likely unconstitutional as applied to federally legal hemp products. On July 13, 2026, that TRO was converted into a preliminary injunction — though only for the ten named plaintiff companies. The Ohio Attorney General has moved to stay the injunction. A separate challenge in the Ohio Supreme Court targets the governor's line-item veto of certain provisions. The legal landscape in Ohio thus remains highly unsettled.

enacted Senate Bill 56, one of the most restrictive state hemp laws in the country, which took effect on . The law redefines hemp using a total THC threshold (rather than delta-9 alone) and excludes intoxicating products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container, effectively channeling such products into Ohio's licensed cannabis dispensary market. SB 56 has been the subject of significant litigation. In state court, a Franklin County judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing certain retailers to sell off existing inventory, and a separate Sandusky County order blocked the ban locally. In federal court, a judge granted a TRO to ten out-of-state hemp companies on dormant Commerce Clause grounds, finding the ban likely unconstitutional as applied to federally legal hemp products. On July 13, 2026, that TRO was converted into a preliminary injunction — though only for the ten named plaintiff companies. The Ohio Attorney General has moved to stay the injunction. A separate challenge in the Ohio Supreme Court targets the governor's line-item veto of certain provisions. The legal landscape in Ohio thus remains highly unsettled. Texas has imposed a series of independent restrictions: the state banned intoxicating smokable hemp products effective March 31, 2026 , and subsequently scheduled delta-8 THC and other synthetic cannabinoid products as controlled substances effective July 31, 2026 . Hemp-derived delta-9 THC products remain legal in Texas, but the landscape has narrowed considerably. These actions have triggered multiple lawsuits. In April 2026, the Texas Hemp Business Council, along with hemp manufacturers and retailers, filed suit in Travis County District Court challenging the DSHS rules as exceeding the agency's authority — arguing that the Legislature chose not to ban hemp products when it had the opportunity (Governor Abbott vetoed SB 3 in 2025, and two special sessions failed to enact restrictions). A court granted a restraining order temporarily blocking certain regulations. Additional lawsuits have followed, including a federal Commerce Clause challenge filed in August 2026 by hemp retailers and distributors, and multiple suits contesting the July 31 delta-8 scheduling. These challenges remain ongoing.

has imposed a series of independent restrictions: the state banned intoxicating smokable hemp products effective , and subsequently scheduled delta-8 THC and other synthetic cannabinoid products as controlled substances effective . Hemp-derived delta-9 THC products remain legal in Texas, but the landscape has narrowed considerably. These actions have triggered multiple lawsuits. In April 2026, the Texas Hemp Business Council, along with hemp manufacturers and retailers, filed suit in Travis County District Court challenging the DSHS rules as exceeding the agency's authority — arguing that the Legislature chose not to ban hemp products when it had the opportunity (Governor Abbott vetoed SB 3 in 2025, and two special sessions failed to enact restrictions). A court granted a restraining order temporarily blocking certain regulations. Additional lawsuits have followed, including a federal Commerce Clause challenge filed in August 2026 by hemp retailers and distributors, and multiple suits contesting the July 31 delta-8 scheduling. These challenges remain ongoing. Illinois On June 12, 2026, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Hemp Act, which will be effective November 12, 2026 and bring previously unregulated intoxicating hemp products into the state's regulated cannabis market. Products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC will be considered cannabis and may be sold only through licensed cannabis channels.

On June 12, 2026, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Hemp Act, which will be effective and bring previously unregulated intoxicating hemp products into the state's regulated cannabis market. Products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC will be considered cannabis and may be sold only through licensed cannabis channels. California has moved to make its emergency regulations banning intoxicating hemp products permanent through the state's public health regulatory process. Governor Newsom's emergency regulations — which took effect in September 2024 and prohibited any "detectable" level of THC in hemp products — were immediately challenged by the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and several hemp companies on Commerce Clause, due process, and state administrative procedure grounds. However, a Los Angeles County Superior Court denied the plaintiffs' request for a TRO, and the emergency regulations have remained in effect during the pendency of the litigation.

has moved to make its emergency regulations banning intoxicating hemp products permanent through the state's public health regulatory process. Governor Newsom's emergency regulations — which took effect in September 2024 and prohibited any "detectable" level of THC in hemp products — were immediately challenged by the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and several hemp companies on Commerce Clause, due process, and state administrative procedure grounds. However, a Los Angeles County Superior Court denied the plaintiffs' request for a TRO, and the emergency regulations have remained in effect during the pendency of the litigation. Alabama's H.B. 445 took effect on July 1, 2025 , prohibiting the sale of smokable hemp products and regulating consumable hemp products. A group of hemp companies filed a lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional under the Commerce Clause and sought a TRO, but the court denied the request, and the law went into effect as scheduled.

H.B. 445 took effect on , prohibiting the sale of smokable hemp products and regulating consumable hemp products. A group of hemp companies filed a lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional under the Commerce Clause and sought a TRO, but the court denied the request, and the law went into effect as scheduled. Tennessee enacted restrictions on THCA and synthesized cannabinoid products set to take effect in January 2026. Louisville-based Cornbread Hemp filed a federal lawsuit in September 2025 challenging the state's regulatory framework as discriminatory against out-of-state businesses.

enacted restrictions on THCA and synthesized cannabinoid products set to take effect in January 2026. Louisville-based Cornbread Hemp filed a federal lawsuit in September 2025 challenging the state's regulatory framework as discriminatory against out-of-state businesses. Louisiana banned most intoxicating hemp products in 2024, and Kentucky has enacted its own regulatory restrictions as well.

These state-level actions underscore a critical point: operators cannot rely on federal legislative developments alone to determine their compliance obligations. In most cases, these state laws and regulations operate independently of federal law and future federal legislation governing hemp-THC products would not necessarily delay or alter state-imposed compliance deadlines.

What Operators Should Do Now

The interplay between federal and state hemp regulation has never been more complex. Operators should:

Closely monitor both federal and state legislative and regulatory developments. The next several months will be pivotal. Consult with appropriate legal and regulatory professionals to understand the nature of any rights and remedies created by these changes — and, just as importantly, the obligations that remain in effect regardless of future federal action. Review existing state-level compliance obligations to ensure that business operations conform to the specific requirements of each jurisdiction where they operate. Assess business continuity plans in light of the possibility that December 11 may be a hard deadline at the federal level.

We will continue to track these developments on Cannabis & the Law and will provide updates as the situation evolves. For questions about how these changes may affect your business, please contact us.

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