Automatic Renewal Compliance: What Lawyers Aren’t Telling You About Your Biggest Legal Risks

Nearly every automatic renewal article gives companies the same advice: make your disclosures clear and conspicuous, obtain affirmative consent, send acknowledgment notices, and offer a simple cancellation mechanism.

This advice is correct, but it’s also incomplete.

Venable’s Autorenewal Solutions Team (VAST) has spent years defending companies in automatic renewal investigations and class actions. That experience has taught us that many of the biggest legal risks don’t hinge on the wording of the checkout page.

Instead, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), state regulators, California’s Automatic Renewal Taskforce (CART), class action plaintiffs’ lawyers, and payment processors increasingly analyze subscription programs based on the overall consumer experience.

In other words, the question is no longer simply, “Were the disclosures legally sufficient?” Instead, it has evolved into “What is happening behind the scenes?”

Why Subscription Compliance Extends Beyond Checkout

Companies understandably focus their compliance efforts on the enrollment flow, refining disclosure language, adjusting button placement, and ensuring recurring billing terms appear clearly and conspicuously. And we recognize the prevalence of A/B testing.

As every organization knows, any subscription program should begin with a legally compliant enrollment process. While necessary, it isn’t sufficient. When regulators investigate subscription programs, they rarely review only the checkout page. Instead, they scrutinize the entire customer experience—from the initial advertisement through enrollment, recurring billing, customer service interactions, cancellation requests, refund practices, and post-cancellation communications.

Negative option and continuity laws establish important disclosure requirements, but compliance cannot be reduced to a mechanical checklist. Rather, consumer protection law focuses on the “net impression” conveyed to reasonable consumers.

As a result, technically compliant disclosures do not necessarily eliminate risk if consumers are confused about recurring charges. Likewise, a carefully drafted checkout page provides little protection if customers encounter unreasonable obstacles when they attempt to cancel.

Customer Experience Drives Automatic Renewal Risk

Many of the most significant risk factors arise after the consumer has completed enrollment.

To triage post-checkout problems, you should ask:

Can customers quickly and easily reach customer service?

Are cancellation requests processed promptly and consistently?

Are refunds available when promised?

Does the company resolve billing disputes reasonably?

Are customer complaints increasing over time, or is another trend emerging?

What is the chargeback volume?

Are customer service representatives empowered to solve problems, or primarily trained to prevent cancellations?

Do you have customer service, or are you relying on AI?

To be clear, very few statutes expressly require generous refund policies, responsive customer service, or low chargeback rates. Yet those issues routinely become central during government investigations, private litigation, and payment processor reviews.

What Regulators Review First

A common misconception is that regulators begin an investigation by reviewing the enrollment flow. Not so. In practice, investigations frequently begin with consumer complaints, Better Business Bureau data, unanswered refund requests, and customer service issues.

Generally, regulators review the disclosures only after these concerns arise.

If thousands of consumers report difficulty canceling, unexpected charges, ignored refund requests, or repeated billing disputes, regulators are far more likely to question the overall subscription program. Regulators will evaluate whether the entire program created a misleading impression, even if the recurring billing disclosure itself appears technically compliant. Unfortunately, we often see that the regulators’ position is: where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Indeed, some of the first things regulators ask for are customer service training manuals, policies, process documents, and call center scripts. They may ask to listen to call recordings. If customer service personnel themselves are confused about cancellation rights and refund policies, these realities become factual allegations that offers are deceptive or unfair.

Although many companies carefully track customer acquisition costs, conversion rates, and lifetime value, fewer will monitor the metrics that become dispositive in litigation, including:

Customer complaint volume and trends

Chargeback rates

Customer service response times

Average time to complete cancellations

Refund request and approval rates

Escalations to state attorneys general, the Better Business Bureau, or consumer protection agencies

Customer satisfaction following cancellation interactions

None of these metrics is dispositive alone, but together they reveal whether a subscription program operates consistently with consumers’ reasonable expectations. They also provide an early warning system before isolated complaints evolve into investigations, payment processor concerns, or class actions.

Companies should evaluate the entire subscription life cycle—from the initial advertisement through enrollment, billing, customer service, cancellation, refunds, and post-cancellation communications.

Rather than ask your lawyer to review your disclosures, request a thorough review of the entire picture. These factors reveal far more about litigation risk than font size or disclosure placement.