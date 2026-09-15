DROP! (Full Ep) Deserve to Win Podcast Ep. 49 w/ Convoso CEO Nima Hakimi on Lead Gen and Compliant Dialing (Video)

Its Labor Day but that can’t stop the drop!

Deserve to Win Podcast Episode 49 just dropped and it is another barn burner.

The team welcomes special guest Nima Hakimi– the CEO of popular dialing platform Convoso.

Nima has always been a compliance-first CEO and has positioned Convoso as a friend to all who want to engage in compliant outbound dialing. The software has numerous embedded tools to assure compliant outreach and his team helps educate users to assure best practices are followed.

Nima has also been a board member of R.E.A.C.H. for over a year and has helped drive initiatives and assure the good actors in the lead generation and call center industries have a voice. The guy is really sharp and on top of his game and his insights on best practices for outreach and avoiding spam or scam labeling and blocking are critical for anyone in the space.

Before we get to the interview we dive into the latest big developments:

Queenie is back on the podcast and provides an update on the baby’s development (this is what everyone really wants to hear); O’Reilly Auto Parts has the worst TCPA settlement of all time– $18.8MM on a claim that doesn’t exist! We discuss; Kelly leads us on another sharp SB690 CIPA breakdown– this will change everything we know about California’s Invasion of Privacy Law (that applies to websites operated by businesses across the country!); Palm Beach Tan settles a TCPA class action and provides everyone a controversial list of revocation stop instructions we need to discuss; Top Golf is sued in a TCPA class action and the Czar questions why gold even exists; and A court recently expanded DNC claims to apply to business cell phones in a case involving SMS line of credit offers to a small law firm and we can all relate.

And, of course, as Troutman Amin, LLP is the official law firm of Cal Athletics we start the show with a breakdown of the big Cal Football battle against UCLA. (Spoiler: Cal didn’t win but the team looks good as we go into conference play next week.)

Its a ton of fun and you don’t want to miss this! Watch right here right now!:

self

Chat soon.