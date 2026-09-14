The Weed In Weed: September 4, 2026

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Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, hemp had some good news and some bad news. The hemp ban delay made it through Congress – hemp supporters rejoice. But, a federal lawsuit that would prohibit Medicare from covering hemp products is making its way through the courts – hemp supporters cringe. But it’s not all about hemp! A study shows older people are increasingly using cannabis. And finally, in what’s become an annual tradition, competitors are complaining about the smell of marijuana at the U.S. Open.
HEMP BAN DELAY
This week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate’s budget bill, which contained a delay on the federal hemp ban from November to December. The President is expected to sign the bill. This gives lawmakers an extra month to come up with a way to regulate the industry before it all goes up in smoke. There is strong opposition to legal hemp, led by Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) and the ironically named Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC). But, hemp has its proponents, especially among those representing states where the product is grown and constituents have invested millions in setting up hemp businesses. Stay tuned…
HEMP LAWSUIT
A group of anti-marijuana organizations, along with a biopharmaceutical corporation are suing the federal government over an administration plan to cover up to $500 worth of hemp products under Medicare. The litigation is currently before the the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which has just issued a scheduling order. Briefs from both sides are due this fall, with the deadline for final briefs coming in December. Which means this will be a story in 2027 – preview of coming attractions!
SENIORS AND CANNABIS
Older adults are consuming cannabis in greater numbers in New York City. You might think this is in response to creaky knees or aching backs, but many of them are just looking to get high.
Roughly 60% of people ages 65 and older in the city admitted they get stoned just for fun — outnumbering those who partake to treat chronic pain, relieve tension or sleep, said the study by NYU Langone, which surveyed hundreds of older adults in New York City.”
Honestly, this is less surprising than you might think. Remember, today’s “old folks” are yesterday’s hippies.
AND FINALLY
And speaking of New York City, the U.S Open tennis tournament is now underway. And with world-class tennis come world-class complaints about the smell of cannabis.
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