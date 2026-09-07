Pet Products In The Global Arena: What International Regulators Are Watching

A Market Without Borders – But With Many Regulators

The U.S. pet industry is booming — an estimated $158 billion market in 2024 — and that growth is equally pronounced overseas. Yet unlike well-established frameworks governing human consumer products, pet products occupy a fragmented international regulatory landscape. For companies that manufacture or sell pet products internationally, understanding that landscape is more important than ever.

The EU: The Most Consequential Development

For companies with products on European shelves, the EU represents the most significant international regulatory development in the pet products space thus far.

Non-food pet accessories like toys, carriers, beds, bowls, leashes, and grooming tools are primarily governed by the General Product Safety Regulation (EU) 2023/988 (“GPSR”), fully applicable since December 13, 2024. The GPSR requires that products are mechanically and chemically safe for normal use and foreseeable misuse, backed by product testing. It also imposes traceability obligations, corrective action duties, and — notably for e-commerce sellers — obligations on online marketplaces themselves.

Chemical safety operates alongside the GPSR through REACH (EC) 1907/2006, which restricts hazardous substances in materials commonly used in pet products, including plastics, textiles, rubber, and metals. Depending on the specificities of the pet product (e.g. electronic components, batteries, wooden components, repellents for pest control, etc.), other directives and regulations may, in addition, apply for certain aspects of the products, such as the Low Voltage Directive, the EMC Directive, the RoHS and WEEE directives, the Batteries Regulation, the EU Deforestation Regulation, and the Biocidal Regulation, etc.

International Standards: A Rising Floor

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) established the ISO/TC 355 (Pet Products) committee in 2025 to develop international safety requirements and test methods for pet products. While not legally binding, ISO standards have historically influenced regulatory floors. And as ASTM has noted, the absence of international safety standards for a market segment worth nearly $3 billion (pet toys alone) is a risk for all stakeholders.

In the absence of voluntary standards for pet products today, children’s products’ voluntary standards provide a strong stand-in – indeed one that regulators may even expect pet products to conform.

Pet Food Safety

Pet food falls under a separate EU regime anchored by Regulation (EC) 767/2009 (feed labeling and composition). Meanwhile pet supplements and wellness products that make disease-treatment or prevention claims risk classification as veterinary medicinal products under Regulation (EU) 2019/6, triggering full marketing authorization requirements, a significantly more burdensome pathway. Companies in the pet wellness space must map their claims carefully before entering European markets.

The EU’s regulatory evolution does not exist in isolation. In Japan, pet food safety is governed by the Act on Ensuring the Safety of Pet Food, which imposes substance standards and labeling requirements. In Australia, a dedicated statutory regime was considered but agriculture ministers concluded in April 2026 that a new regulatory approach was not warranted at this time — though the voluntary standard AS 5812 remains a key commercial benchmark.

How Pet Companies Selling Internationally Can Stay Ahead

In this evolving environment, relying on the absence of clear regulation is not a viable long-term risk management strategy. Companies should take concrete steps now:

Map product classifications market by market. The same product may be classified as food, a drug, a pesticide, or a general consumer product or may be subject to a variety of rules depending on the jurisdiction, the claims made, and its composition.

The same product may be classified as food, a drug, a pesticide, or a general consumer product or may be subject to a variety of rules depending on the jurisdiction, the claims made, and its composition. Invest in EU GPSR compliance. Consider aligning with voluntary and mandatory standards, especially those modeled after children’s safety standards, as a benchmark for pet product safety. The GPSR is already in effect and enforcement is active.

Consider aligning with voluntary and mandatory standards, especially those modeled after children’s safety standards, as a benchmark for pet product safety. The GPSR is already in effect and enforcement is active. Review product claims before entering new markets. A claim permissible in the U.S. may trigger a veterinary medicinal product classification in the EU. Benchmark your risk assessment against standards for analogous consumer products — failing to do so increases company risk and exposure.

A claim permissible in the U.S. may trigger a veterinary medicinal product classification in the EU. Benchmark your risk assessment against standards for analogous consumer products — failing to do so increases company risk and exposure. Engage retail partners. Maintain an open dialogue with retailers to understand their emerging expectations — major international retailers may impose requirements that go beyond what the law technically demands.

Maintain an open dialogue with retailers to understand their emerging expectations — major international retailers may impose requirements that go beyond what the law technically demands. Monitor field data. Establish systems for tracking incident reports and product performance, both to identify risks early and to demonstrate a proactive safety posture.

The Bottom Line

The convergence of public concern, evolving industry practices, and emerging regulatory efforts — both at home and abroad — means that pet product companies need to be proactive. Companies that invest in understanding and meeting international requirements now will be better positioned for continued competitiveness and credibility as standards in the global pet industry continue to develop.