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3 September 2026

FDA’s Proposed GRAS Rule - Mandatory Notifications, Expanded Scope, And Open Questions (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

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The FDA has proposed a major overhaul to the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) framework that would transform the voluntary notification system into a mandatory one while expanding its scope and creating new pathways for existing substances. This proposed rule could fundamentally alter how food and ingredient companies approach GRAS determinations, potentially requiring notifications for previously self-affirmed substances and introducing new post-market scrutiny mechanisms. The changes raise critical que
United States Consumer Protection
Donnelly McDowell,Katherine (Katie) Rogers, and Cristina Ferretti
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What could a major change to the GRAS framework mean for food companies? In this episode, we unpack the FDA’s proposed rule that would transform the long-standing voluntary GRAS notification system into a mandatory one, while also expanding the scope of the program and creating a streamlined pathway for certain substances already on the market. We explore what the proposal could mean for companies relying on self-affirmed GRAS determinations, including new notification requirements, transition periods, potential post-market scrutiny, and longer FDA review timelines. The proposal also raises significant questions about FDA’s legal authority and whether the agency has the resources to manage a substantial increase in submissions. For food and ingredient companies, the rule could represent one of the most significant changes to the GRAS framework in decades, making it important to assess current GRAS determinations and prepare for what comes next.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Donnelly L. McDowellKatie Rogers, and Cristina Ferretti.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Donnelly McDowell
Donnelly McDowell
Photo of Katherine (Katie) Rogers
Katherine (Katie) Rogers
Photo of Cristina Ferretti
Cristina Ferretti
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