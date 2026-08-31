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31 August 2026

“Junk Fees” Summer 2026 Roundup Part 1 – Illinois, NYC, And DC (Podcast)

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From Illinois' new law requiring advertised prices to include mandatory fees, to New York City's proposed industry-neutral rules targeting surprise charges, and new restrictions affecting certain housing-related fees in DC, the regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complex.
United States Consumer Protection
Donnelly McDowell,Paul Singer,Gonzalo E. Mon
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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · “Junk Fees” Summer 2026 Roundup Part 1 – Illinois, NYC, and DC

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Are “junk fees” about to get even harder to hide? In this episode, we unpack the first installment of Kelley Drye’s Summer 2026 roundup on fee transparency, covering new and proposed developments in Illinois, New York City, and Washington, DC. From Illinois’ new law requiring advertised prices to include mandatory fees, to New York City’s proposed industry-neutral rules targeting surprise charges, and new restrictions affecting certain housing-related fees in DC, the regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complex. The takeaway for businesses is clear: pricing transparency remains a major priority, and companies should closely examine which fees are mandatory, how they are disclosed, and whether consumers see the full cost before making a purchase.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Donnelly L. McDowell, Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, and Gonzalo E. Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Donnelly McDowell
Donnelly McDowell
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
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