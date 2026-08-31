When Puffery Gets Sticky (Podcast)

self

When does harmless puffery turn into a claim that needs proof? In this episode, we unpack a recent NAD decision involving Howies Hockey’s “World’s Highest Quality” advertising claim and why context made all the difference. While NAD found the slogan was puffery when it appeared on its own, the same claim became an objective representation requiring substantiation when placed alongside specific, measurable claims about adhesive strength, durability, consistency, and other product attributes. The decision offers an important reminder for advertisers: even a broad boast may lose its puffery protection when the surrounding context gives consumers a reason to interpret it as a measurable promise about product performance.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.