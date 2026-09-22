California Bans ‘Reef Safe’ And Similar Sunscreen Marketing Claims Unless Products Are Free Of Certain Chemical UV Filters

California's Assembly Bill 1744 introduces strict regulations on environmental marketing claims for sunscreen products, prohibiting terms like "reef safe" and "ocean friendly" unless products are free from six specific chemical UV filters. Retailers and manufacturers must evaluate their product labeling and advertising strategies to ensure compliance before the law takes effect in 2027.

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California retailers and sunscreen manufacturers doing business in the state should take note of a new law restricting environmental marketing claims on sunscreen products.

On Aug. 20, Assembly Bill 1744 passed in the California State Legislature and awaits Governor Newsom’s signature. Barring any unforeseen events, the law would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Assembly Bill 1744 adds Section 17580.7 to the California Business and Professions Code and targets sunscreen labels and advertising that describe products as “reef safe” or similar when they still contain certain chemical UV filters associated with damage to coral reefs and marine life.

What the law prohibits

Under the new law, it’s unlawful to represent, in advertising or on the label or container of any sunscreen product sold in California, that the product is:

“Reef safe”

“Reef friendly”

“Ocean safe”

“Marine safe”

“Ocean friendly”

“Marine conscious”

“Reef conscious”

Or a similar term or phrase likely to cause a reasonable consumer to believe the product doesn’t harm marine ecosystems

That representation is prohibited unless the product contains none of the following chemical ultraviolet filters:

Avobenzone

Homosalate

Octinoxate

Octisalate

Octocrylene

Oxybenzone

Which products are covered

The law defines “sunscreen product” broadly to include any over-the-counter drug regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that’s intended to protect users from ultraviolet radiation, including lotions, sprays, sticks, gels and solids.

Penalties

Under existing California law, it is unlawful for any person to make untruthful, deceptive, or misleading environmental marketing claims, whether explicit or implied. False Advertising liability can result in companies being ordered to pay civil penalties and can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor. A violation of AB 1744 would be a misdemeanor. By creating a new crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.

Effective date

The bill awaits Governor Newsom’s signature. Once signed, it will likely take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

What retailers and manufacturers should do to prepare

Companies should assess the advertising, labeling and ingredients of all sunscreen products sold in California in relation to environmental marketing claims to ensure compliance with the new California ban.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.