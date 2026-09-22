NAD Addresses Disclosure Requirements For Incentivized Reviews

When Zuru ran a program encouraging consumers to post product reviews in exchange for reimbursement, Procter & Gamble challenged the practice before NAD, arguing that consumers weren't instructed to disclose the incentive. While Zuru maintained the program wasn't problematic since reimbursement didn't depend on positive sentiment, the company agreed to require clear disclosure of the financial incentive in future reviews.

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Procter & Gamble recently filed an NAD challenge against Zuru, a New Zealand-based consumer products company, over a program Zuru ran to encouarge consumers to buy Zuru’s products, post reviews on retailer websites, and submit screenshots of those reviews to obtain reimbursement. Consumers were allegedly not instructed to disclose that the reviews were incentivized.

Zuru responded that the program wasn’t problematic because reimbursement wasn’t contingent on positive sentiment, favorable ratings, or endorsement of any product attributes. Nevertheless, the company volunteered to modify its practices by instructing consumers to clearly and conspicuously disclose that Zuru had reimbursed the purchase price of the reviewed product.

That satisfied NAD with respect to future reviews. For reviews that had already been posted, NAD recommended that Zuru make reasonable efforts to have recent reviews of current products revised to include the necessary disclosures or notify third-party retail channels that the reviews were incentivized.

The decision isn’t surprising, but it is another useful reminder that disclosure obligations don’t depend on whether reviewers are free to post negative feedback. Even when a company seeks only “honest” reviews, incentives can create a material connection that consumers should know about. An honest review can still be an incentivized review, and the incentive still needs to be disclosed.

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