State AG News: Consumer Protection, Settlements, Federal Regulation (September 18-23, 2026)

Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from September 18-23, 2026:
Multistate
- A bipartisan coalition of 41 attorneys general announced a $694 million settlement with Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC), one of the nation’s largest subprime auto lenders. CAC allegedly provided loans it knew or should have known that consumers could not afford and allowed unlawful “packing” of Vehicle Service Contracts (VSC) and Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) products onto consumer auto loans. The settlement provides $60 million in cash restitution for consumers who received particularly risky loans, $388 million in debt relief for consumers whose vehicles were repossessed, and $246 million in debt relief to allow consumers to keep their vehicles, plus $15 million paid to the states. CAC will also be required to provide pre-loan risk disclosures, institute a seven-year vehicle price cap of 109% of retail book value, implement off-ramps for quickly failing loans, and establish enhanced dealer monitoring.
- A coalition of 24 attorneys general obtained a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from accessing the Commercial Driver License Information System—a database of 17 million drivers’ records containing sensitive personal information like social security numbers. The lawsuit alleges that the Department of Transportation demanded access to the database or it would terminate $10 million in federal funding from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, in violation of the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act and the Privacy Act of 1974 and in circumvention of the Administrative Procedures Act. The injunction will block database access as the case is litigated.
- A coalition of 23 attorneys general won a motion for summary judgment permanently blocking the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) from terminating Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for lawful permanent residents and from imposing retroactive financial penalties on states that missed a deadline the administration had set for terminating benefits. The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon held that the USDA’s guidance restricting SNAP eligibility for lawful permanent residents had no basis in law and that the retroactive compliance deadline was arbitrary and capricious.
- A coalition of 24 attorneys general filed a comment letter opposing a proposed rule by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) titled “Medicaid Program; Amending the Indirect Hold Harmless Threshold of Health Care-Related Taxes”, which the coalition argues could jeopardize federal Medicaid funding and improperly interfere with state regulation of health insurers and Affordable Care Act health exchanges. The letter argues that the proposal exceeds statutory authority under the Social Security Act, Public Law No. 119-21, and the McCarran-Ferguson Act and that it would alter how states can collect certain taxes, fees, and payments.
- A coalition of 20 attorneys general sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking the federal government to address security loopholes that allow counterfeit GLP-1 drugs to enter the U.S. market. The letter alleges that counterfeit drugs are being manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients sourced from Chinese facilities potentially connected to fentanyl production and asks the Secretary to share any available federal intelligence on foreign GLP-1 and peptide supply chains and their ties to fentanyl-linked entities, identify warning signs for state attorneys general, and establish improved mechanisms for state-federal information sharing.
Alaska
- Acting Attorney General Mills announced a settlement with Payless Used Car Sales, LLC resolving allegations that the used car dealership violated Alaska’s motor vehicle dealer fee statute by not including document fees on its website. Alaska law requires all dealer fees be advertised in the price of vehicles. Under the settlement, which is subject to court approval, consumers who were charged the hidden fee are eligible for $100 payments, with the State estimating total restitution to exceed $500,000 to more than 5,000 affected consumers.
Massachusetts
- Attorney General Campbell secured a $440,000 settlement with JSC Transportation Services, Inc. resolving allegations that JSC colluded with competitor Beacon Mobility Corporation to allocate school bus transportation contracts and thereby raise prices. The settlement, an assurance of discontinuance under the Massachusetts Antitrust Act and Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act, would distribute settlement funds to affected municipalities and require JSC to maintain an antitrust compliance program, notify the attorney general of any future acquisitions of transportation companies for five years, and notify the attorney general if a competitor attempts to allocate contracts, fix prices, rig bids, or share competitively sensitive information in the Massachusetts student transportation market. This settlement follows a July 2026 $2.4 million assurance of discontinuance the attorney general reached with Beacon for its role in the same collusion scheme.
Washington
- Washington Attorney General Brown and the Federal Trade Commission announced a joint settlement against multi-level marketing company Amway Corp. and two of its largest affiliates, resolving allegations of unfair and deceptive business practices in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act and the Washington Consumer Protection Act. The complaint alleged that Amway and its affiliates misrepresented participants’ earnings potential, pressuring them to buy products they did not want and would have trouble selling, and alleged that Amway told participants to report false sales. The proposed order requires changes to company practices and imposes a $225 million fine, the largest monetary recovery from an FTC action against an MLM, which will mainly go toward consumers harmed by Amway and its affiliates.
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