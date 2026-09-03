State Telemarketing Update - What To Know About Changes Coming In Pennsylvania (Podcast)

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Pennsylvania is poised to introduce significant changes to its telemarketing compliance requirements that will impact companies making marketing calls and their vendor partners. With states increasingly implementing their own consumer protection standards, businesses must evaluate their calling practices, consent procedures, and vendor oversight strategies. This episode examines what these regulatory developments mean for companies that cannot rely on uniform federal standards alone.
In this episode, we unpack upcoming developments in Pennsylvania that could reshape compliance obligations for companies that make marketing calls or work with telemarketing partners. As states continue to strengthen their consumer protection and telemarketing requirements, businesses should take a close look at their calling practices, consent procedures, vendor oversight, and compliance programs before the new rules take effect. The changes are another reminder that telemarketing compliance is increasingly a state-by-state challenge, and companies cannot afford to rely on a one-size-fits-all approach.
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