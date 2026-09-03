State Telemarketing Update - What To Know About Changes Coming In Pennsylvania (Podcast)

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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State Telemarketing Update- What to Know About Changes Coming in Pennsylvania

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In this episode, we unpack upcoming developments in Pennsylvania that could reshape compliance obligations for companies that make marketing calls or work with telemarketing partners. As states continue to strengthen their consumer protection and telemarketing requirements, businesses should take a close look at their calling practices, consent procedures, vendor oversight, and compliance programs before the new rules take effect. The changes are another reminder that telemarketing compliance is increasingly a state-by-state challenge, and companies cannot afford to rely on a one-size-fits-all approach.