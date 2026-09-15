The Week In Weed: September 11, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, a New Hampshire candidate for governor came out in favor of legal adult-use cannabis. The Nebraska Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for medical legalization. The NASDAQ now has a medical marijuana company on its listing. And finally, a message for those traveling.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Cannabis has become an issue in the New Hampshire governor’s race. Incumbent Kelly Ayotte (R) opposes the legalization of adult-use marijuana and recently vetoed a bill allowing medical cannabis businesses to cultivate in greenhouses. The bill was enacted when the legislature overrode her veto. Cinde Warmington, her presumptive opponent (she’s the only person running in the Democratic primary), takes a different view.

There is no reason why the citizens of New Hampshire should be driving across state borders to pay taxes to Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine to purchase a product that they obviously have stated that they want to have access to in our state.”

And let’s be honest, it’s not that long a drive to another state from anywhere in New Hampshire.

NEBRASKA

A long legal process has come to an end, and medical cannabis will remain legal in Nebraska. The state’s Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 2024 ballot initiatives legalizing marijuana for medical use and setting up a system for legal sales. Opponents claimed that the signature gathering process was fraudulent; those claims are unproven. The Supreme Court vote was 7-0.

NASDAQ

If you’re a medical cannabis business, and you’d like to list on NASDAQ, you are cleared to do so. Per an updated listing FAQ on their website, you need to register with the DEA and provide a legal opinion that states the company is operating in compliance with federal law.

AND FINALLY

Sigh. For those of you in the back, let’s say this one more time. Do NOT travel internationally with cannabis. The rules of your home state do not go with you when you leave the country.

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week!