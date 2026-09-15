ARTICLE
15 September 2026

The Week In Weed: September 11, 2026

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
A New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate advocates for legalizing adult-use cannabis to keep tax revenue in-state, while Nebraska's Supreme Court upholds voter-approved medical marijuana laws and NASDAQ opens its doors to cannabis business listings. International travelers receive a stark reminder about the risks of crossing borders with cannabis products, regardless of home state legality.
United States Nebraska New Hampshire Consumer Protection
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Susan Ryan’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance and Environment topic(s)

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, a New Hampshire candidate for governor came out in favor of legal adult-use cannabis. The Nebraska Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for medical legalization. The NASDAQ now has a medical marijuana company on its listing. And finally, a message for those traveling.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Cannabis has become an issue in the New Hampshire governor’s race. Incumbent Kelly Ayotte (R) opposes the legalization of adult-use marijuana and recently vetoed a bill allowing medical cannabis businesses to cultivate in greenhouses. The bill was enacted when the legislature overrode her veto. Cinde Warmington, her presumptive opponent (she’s the only person running in the Democratic primary), takes a different view.

There is no reason why the citizens of New Hampshire should be driving across state borders to pay taxes to Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine to purchase a product that they obviously have stated that they want to have access to in our state.”

And let’s be honest, it’s not that long a drive to another state from anywhere in New Hampshire.

NEBRASKA

A long legal process has come to an end, and medical cannabis will remain legal in Nebraska. The state’s Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 2024 ballot initiatives legalizing marijuana for medical use and setting up a system for legal sales. Opponents claimed that the signature gathering process was fraudulent; those claims are unproven. The Supreme Court vote was 7-0.

NASDAQ

If you’re a medical cannabis business, and you’d like to list on NASDAQ, you are cleared to do so. Per an updated listing FAQ on their website, you need to register with the DEA and provide a legal opinion that states the company is operating in compliance with federal law.

AND FINALLY

Sigh. For those of you in the back, let’s say this one more time. Do NOT travel internationally with cannabis. The rules of your home state do not go with you when you leave the country.

1843264a.jpg

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More