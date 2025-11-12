Democrat Jay Jones Wins VA AG Race, SD And TX AG Fields Expand

- within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
- Democrat Jay Jones won the race for Virginia AG. Jones, a former Virginia Delegate, defeated Republican incumbent AG Jason Miyares. Cozen O'Connor's Chuck Slemp recently wrote about how the outcome of the 2025 Virginia AG race could reshape consumer protection enforcement in Virginia and influence national trends. The Cozen O'Connor Beltway Briefing podcast also covered the election and its implications for the nation's political trajectory heading into 2026.
- Austin Hoffman announced his candidacy for South Dakota AG. Hoffman, who currently serves as the State's Attorney for McPherson County, South Dakota, is the second Republican to enter the race, joining Lance Russell, a county prosecutor and former state legislator. AG Marty Jackley is running for a U.S. House seat in 2026.
- Dallas attorney Tony Box announced that he will seek the Democratic nomination in the 2026 race for Texas AG. Box—an Army veteran, former prosecutor, and former FBI agent—is the third Democrat to enter the race, joining former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and state Senator Nathan Johnson. Four Republicans have already announced that they are seeking the GOP nomination: state Senators Joan Huffman and Mayes Middleton, U.S. Representative Chip Roy, and former U.S. DOJ attorney Aaron Reitz. AG Paxton is running in the 2026 GOP U.S. Senate primary against Senator John Cornyn.
