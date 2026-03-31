State AG News: Child Safety, Gambling, Unfair Practices (March 19-25, 2026)

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Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from March 19-25, 2026:
Multistate
- A coalition of 13 state Attorneys General sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin calling for an end to the EPA’s “Compliance First” policy on enforcement. The Attorneys General warn that this policy creates barriers to holding polluters accountable and urge a renewed use of “key enforcement tools – including penalties, injunctive relief, and supplemental environmental projects” to more quickly stop pollution and protect communities.
- A coalition of 19 state Attorneys General announced that they had secured summary judgment in the case State of Oregon et al v. Kennedy et al filed in December 2025. The states challenged a declaration by Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. that claimed that gender-affirming care failed to meet professionally recognized standards and asserted that HHS can disqualify doctors or hospitals that provide such care from Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal programs.
- A bipartisan coalition of 39 state Attorneys General filed an amicus brief arguing that states retain authority to regulate gambling, including online sports betting and “events contracts” on platforms such as Kalshi and Crypto.com. The states oppose the position of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that online platforms that permit users to engage in these activities are subject to exclusive federal jurisdiction under laws regulating Wall Street “swaps,” which preempts state authority to regulate these platforms and activities.
- A coalition of 24 state Attorneys General filed an amicus brief supporting a challenge to a Massachusetts law that bans the sale and transportation of any pork that was produced in violation of Massachusetts hog housing space requirements. Amici argue that this law violates the dormant commerce clause and other constitutional doctrines and will have a detrimental effect on agricultural producers (especially small farmers) and consumers by driving up the cost of pork production and the price of pork products.
Colorado
- Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced an agreement with MV Realty that voids long-term real estate agreements, clears homeowners’ property titles, and delivers $600,000 in consumer restitution. MV Realty admits no fault under the agreement, which resolves allegations that it violated the Colorado Consumer Protection Act (Colo. Rev. Stat. §§ 6-1-101 – 6-1-707).
Florida
- Florida Attorney General Uthmeier announced an investigation and subpoena targeting Discord, an online chat platform, related to the platform’s practices in marketing to children, enforcing age-verification requirements, content moderation, parental control features, and reporting of exploitative activity. Florida law enforcement have observed that “[o]ffenders are using platforms like Roblox and Discord as an access point to reach children,” and are pursuing information on a theory that Discord may have violated Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (Florida Statutes Chapter 501, Part II).
Kansas
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Apple demanding that the company “implement safeguards” to prevent the use of iCloud to distribute child sexual abuse material (CSAM). AG Kobach criticized Apple for prioritizing user privacy over policing of CSAM and suggests that the company may be liable for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (K.S.A. 50-623, et seq).
New Mexico
- New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced a jury verdict in its favor finding Meta liable for misleading consumers about the safety of its platforms and endangering children in violation of the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act (NM Statutes § 57-12-1 et seq). The jury ordered Meta to pay the maximum penalty of $5,000 per violation, totaling $375 million in civil penalties.
South Dakota
- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that South Dakota SB 49, which “safeguards the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provides a civil penalty therefor” was signed by South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden. AG Jackley sponsored the bill after joining a coalition of 29 state Attorneys General who filed a 2025 lawsuit against 23andMe to block the company’s sale of personal genetic data without customer consent.
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