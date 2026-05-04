Divorce Mediation Explained: Save Time, Money, And Stress (Podcast)

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Divorce doesn't have to mean endless courtroom battles. Mediation offers couples an alternative path—one focused on communication, collaboration, and practical solutions tailored to their family's unique needs. Discover how this approach can help families navigate separation with dignity and move forward constructively.
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In Episode 18 of Until Death Do Us Pod, we take a closer look at how mediation can transform the divorce process.
Join Kimberly A. Cook, Partner at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, and Tyler Thompson, Law Clerk, as they explore how mediation creates space for meaningful communication, helps families move beyond conflict, and focuses on practical problem-solving rather than prolonged litigation.
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