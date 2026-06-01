Pet Trusts In New Jersey And New York: A Practical Estate Planning Tool

For many of us, pets are more than companions—they are members of the family. Yet they are often overlooked or inadequately provided for when it comes to estate planning. A pet trust offers a legally enforceable way to ensure that your animal continues to receive proper care if you become incapacitated or pass away. As more states recognize these arrangements, pet trusts have become an increasingly practical and reliable planning tool.

What Is a Pet Trust?

A pet trust is a legal arrangement often created by your will, that sets aside funds for the care of a designated animal and appoints a trustee to administer those funds. Unlike leaving money to a friend or family member with the expectation that they will care for a pet, a pet trust imposes enforceable duties. The trustee is legally obligated to use the funds in accordance with the trust’s terms and in the animal’s best interests.

Most states now explicitly authorize pet trusts, allowing them to remain in effect for the life of the animal. This legal recognition gives pet owners confidence that their wishes will be honored and monitored.

How Are Pet Trusts Regulated in New Jersey and New York?

Both New Jersey and New York expressly authorize pet trusts, but their statutory frameworks are best considered individually.

In New York, pet trusts are governed by Estates, Powers and Trusts Law § 7-8.1, which permits trusts for the care of designated domestic or pet animals. The statute allows such trusts to continue for the life of the animal and provides for enforcement by a person designated in the trust or appointed by the court.

New Jersey law similarly recognizes pet trusts under N.J.S.A. 3B:11-38. Like New York, the statute permits a trust to remain in effect for the lifetime of the animal and allows enforcement by a designated individual or, if none is named, a person appointed by the court.

In both jurisdictions, courts retain the authority to review the amount of property allocated to a pet trust and to reduce that amount if it substantially exceeds what is required for the intended purpose. This reflects the principle that such trusts must remain reasonably related to the animal’s care. A frequently cited example is the estate of Leona Helmsley, in which a substantial trust established for her dog was later reduced by the court.

What Should a Pet Trust Include?

A properly drafted pet trust typically includes several essential elements. First, it clearly identifies the pet or pets covered by the trust. This may seem straightforward, but detailed descriptions (and even veterinary records or microchip information) can help prevent disputes.

Second, the trust designates a caregiver, an individual responsible for the day-to-day care of the pet. This person may or may not be the same as the trustee, who manages the finances. In fact, separating these roles can provide an added layer of oversight.

Selecting a reliable caregiver and trustee is one of the most critical decisions in the process. The caregiver should be someone who is both willing and able to provide a stable and nurturing environment. The trustee should be financially responsible and capable of administering the trust in accordance with applicable state law.

Third, the trust outlines how funds should be used. This can include routine expenses such as food, grooming, and veterinary care, as well as more specific instructions regarding diet, medical treatment, or even preferred living arrangements.

Finally, determining how much to allocate to a pet trust requires careful thought. Factors such as the pet’s age, breed, health condition, and life expectancy all play a role. Costs in metropolitan areas like New York City or northern New Jersey may be higher, particularly for veterinary care, boarding, and grooming services.

While it is important to provide adequately for your pet, excessive funding can invite judicial scrutiny. Courts in both states have the authority to adjust the trust amount if it is deemed unreasonably large. A pet trust should also address what happens to any remaining funds after the pet’s death. Many pet owners choose to designate a remainder beneficiary, such as a family member or charitable organization.