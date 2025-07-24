ARTICLE
24 July 2025

COSO Withdraws Proposed Corporate Governance Framework

On July 16, 2025, the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ("COSO") announced the withdrawal of its draft Corporate Governance Framework ("CGF").
David M. Lynn

On July 16, 2025, the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ("COSO") announced the withdrawal of its draft Corporate Governance Framework ("CGF"). The announcement notes that "[t]he draft CGF has been withdrawn from public comment as COSO takes time to evaluate the extensive feedback received to date and engage further with stakeholders." COSO and the National Association of Corporate Directors initially published the draft CGF on May 25, 2025 and had recently extended the comment deadline to September 12, 2025.

