A Marathon, Not A Sprint: How A Secondment Shaped One Lawyer's Career Path

WLG | immersion offers young lawyers from our member firms a three-month to one-year placement at another member firm, providing valuable international experience and opportunities to build lasting professional relationships. The experience is customized to meet the intern's professional development needs and interests while taking into account the host firm's strengths and requirements. Member firms work together to determine the appropriate timing and duration for the internship.

In line with WLG | immersion, a partnership that started in 2017 between Bae, Kim & Lee LLC (South Korea) and Makarim & Taira S. (Indonesia) laid the foundation for a unique professional exchange. This agreement enabled the firms to send interns to each other's offices in Indonesia and Korea, strengthening their relationship. The agreement between Makarim & Taira S. and Bae, Kim & Lee LLC aligned with a period of rapid expansion in the Asian market, especially given the high volume of inbound Korean investments. It is designed to be mutually beneficial, allowing the exchange of lawyers and fostering valuable cross-cultural and professional experiences.

This year, Anastasia Angitta of Makarim & Taira S. joined Bae, Kim & Lee LLC as a secondee for three months. Her experience was transformative, offering a unique combination of professional growth, cultural exchange, and personal development. Her time at Bae, Kim & Lee LLC in Korea gave her a valuable opportunity to expand her legal skills and explore new career passions.

Gaining New Commercial Insights

During her time at Bae, Kim & Lee LLC, Anastasia focused on corporate matters, especially the investments of Korean clients in Indonesia. This secondment allowed her to engage more deeply with the business side of legal work, moving beyond the regulatory aspects she was used to. Anastasia explained this shift in perspective, stating: "What I could highlight is the commercial insight and how they (Bae, Kim & Lee LLC) view business. As a lawyer in Indonesia, we often receive the final product after commercial and business decisions have already been made. But when I was at the firm, I was part of the team that helped make that decision before they decided to invest in Indonesia." The experience gave her valuable commercial insights and a new perspective on her profession. It was during this period that she discovered her strong interest in the business-oriented parts of law, which helped shape her career path.

"This career is a marathon, not a sprint."

The secondment reinforced a crucial lesson for Anastasia: a career is a marathon, not a sprint. This perspective, coupled with the experience of building meaningful connections, has become a cornerstone of her professional philosophy. She learned the importance of nurturing relationships and expanding her network, understanding that these connections are vital for long-term success.

Cultural and Personal Growth

Beyond the professional advantages, the secondment marked a significant personal milestone for Anastasia. It was her first opportunity to live outside Indonesia for an extended period of time, an experience that expanded her understanding of international business and deepened her appreciation for cultural exchange. She not only grew her professional network at Bae, Kim & Lee LLC but also formed lasting friendships with her colleagues.

Guidance for Young Lawyers

Anastasia's best advice for young lawyers is: "What's most important is building connections with people. You already have your academic foundation, but networking goes beyond potential clients or professional contacts—it's about forming genuine friendships that can last and support your career development."

Anastasia's experience demonstrates how these secondment opportunities can lead to professional development, cultural exchange, and personal growth for participants. Ultimately, her journey reinforces the core value of WLG | immersion: building meaningful connections. Her advice to young lawyers—that a career is a marathon and nurturing relationships is key—serves as a powerful testament to a secondment's long-term impact, proving that the friendships and professional bonds forged during the secondment are just as vital as the legal skills gained.

