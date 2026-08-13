Summer Car Buying Season Brings Renewed Attention To Vehicle Window Sticker Class Actions

What Are Window Stickers?

Window stickers, formally known as “Monroney labels”, are required to be displayed in the window of every new car for sale in the United States under the Automobile Information Disclosure Act of 1958 (“AIDA”), 15 U.S.C. §§ 1231 et seq. Every manufacturer of new automobiles distributed in the U.S must attach a label to each vehicle’s windshield or side window containing the following information:

Make

Model

VIN

Country of origin

Shipping information

Manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP)

Options and warranties

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety ratings

Fuel economy and Emissions information

Why the Window Sticker Matters

Window stickers allow buyers to make informed decisions when buying a car and serve to level the playing field between dealers by promoting transparency in pricing. Former U.S. Senator Almer Monroney, who introduced the AIDA, stated that the legislation was designed to that “[t]he dealer who is honest about the so-called ‘list price’ cannot compete with the one who ‘packs’ several hundred dollars extra into it so he can pretend to give you more on your trade-in,” which he thought was unfair. Window stickers provide all the information a buyer needs to compare different makes and models, understand price points, and ultimately feel confident in their purchase.

Misleading Window Stickers May Create Liability for Manufacturers

Misleading window stickers may create potential liability for false advertising. When safety features, warranties or options like sound systems or other technology are stated on the window sticker but are not included in a car purchase, the misleading nature of the sticker may give rise to legal causes of action. Incorrect fuel economy information, like miles per gallon (MPG), can also expose manufacturers to liability.

How Consumers Can Protect Themselves Against Misleading Window Stickers

Window stickers are a helpful tool for car purchasers, but not the be-all and end-all when it comes to information on different cars. Each car has a specific VIN that may be used to conduct independent research on what is included, what is not, and what the reasonable value of the car is. The VIN should be displayed on the window sticker but can also be found on the driver’s side dashboard or door jamb. Comparing the information from the window sticker with information gathered from a VIN search can highlight any potential discrepancies in the window sticker information and prevent consumers from relying on potentially misleading information.

Legal Considerations After Purchasing a Vehicle Based on an Inaccurate Window Sticker

Consumers who believe they purchased or overpaid for a vehicle based on inaccurate information on a Monroney label may consider speaking with counsel about their options. Consumer protection and false advertising laws vary by state, and holding manufacturers accountable for inaccurate labeling can benefit both individual purchasers and the broader car-buying public. Miller Shah LLP represents consumers in class action litigation throughout the country involving false advertising and consumer protection claims.